Advertisement

Rajkot: The fire tragedy in Rajkot, Gujarat on Saturday, May 25 that killed at least 27 people has left the nation shocked and distressed. The deceased, many of whom were children, were charred beyond recognition. According to reports, a large number of children were present in the indoor gaming zone on a Saturday afternoon because of the summer vacations in schools and the sweltering heat outside.

DNA Test of Victims?

Reports say that a DNA test of the victims will be carried out to identify the charred bodies. Among the 26 people dead, at least 12 were children, say reports. The bodies have been charred beyond recognition and the police are having a hard time identifying the victims.

Heart-rending scenes were seen at the Rajkot gaming zone location, with the massive fire engulfing and destroying everything in its purview and no way for families to identify the bodies of the loved ones.

Advertisement

Several lapses in fire safety protocols at Rajkot Gaming Zone:

The Rajkot gaming zone fire had several fire safety protocol lapses, as per the Chief Fire Officer who spoke to Republic. These are:

Advertisement

1. Fire-Fighting Equipment Not Working

2.Fire-Fighting Equipment Wrapped and Unopened

3.No Fire NOC Obtained

4.No Permission For Rides

5.Gaming Zone Built Under Tin Shed

6.No Application Submitted to Fire Department

7.Fire Safety Protocol Not Followed

8.No Paper Trail, Licences For Gaming Zone

9. Gaming Zone - Temporary Structure

10. Gaming Zone - Illegal Operation.

This is not the first time that such an incident happened in Gujarat. As per reports, a similar fire tragedy occurred in Gotana Gamezone, Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2023. Also, in the TRP Gaming Zone of Bopal itself, on March 23.