Rajkot: In another heart-rending tale from the Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire Tragedy, a newlywed couple and the bride’s sister were found to be among the 35 people who died in the blaze. The deceased include at least 12 children who were inside the game zone in the wake of summer holidays.

The couple, 24-year-old Akshay Dholaria and 20-year-old Khyati Svaliwea, had reportedly got married in court just 10 days before the fateful day of the tragedy. After the court marriage, Akshay and Khyati were to get married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in December 2024, say reports.

On Saturday, May 25, a massive fire broke out at an illegal and temporary gaming zone the TRP Mall in Rajkot, Gujrat. The newlyweds died in the fire. The bride Khyati's sister Harita was also engulfed in flames in the unfortunate incident.

Parents’ DNA Samples Taken by Police

The bodies of the victims were unfortunately charred beyond recognition. The police have taken DNA samples from kin of those dead to ascertain their identity. Bone samples from the victims were taken for the DNA test, since a blood sample was not possible.

The parents of the couple who died have also been asked to provide DNA samples to confirm their identity. The bridegroom’s parents were to arrive from the US, where they live, following the tragedy. Akshay was studying in Canada and was in India for the wedding.

The Rajkot fire tragedy has revealed several lapses in the TRP Game Zone, which was being run illegally in a temporary tin shed. It had no fire NOC and the fire equipment was dysfunctional.

Several children and a young couple fell victim to the fire and lost their lives.

Rajkot Game Zone Owner Arrested

The police have arrested the owner of the game zone, Yuvraj Hari Singh Solanki, and the manager, Nitin Jain. Several other people are being questioned and charged, said the police. The accused have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

In the latest update, Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava has been transferred following the incident, and two other policemen have been suspended.