Published 13:39 IST, May 26th 2024
Rajkot TRP Gaming Zone Fire: Gujarat HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance, Calls it ‘Man-Made Disaster’
Such gaming zones and recreational facilities have come up without the necessary approvals from competent authorities, the bench of Justices observed.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the incident site at Nana-Mava road on Sunday morning and a hospital where the injured persons were admitted. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
13:39 IST, May 26th 2024