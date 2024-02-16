Rajnagar Extension-UP Gate Elevated Road to be Renamed 'Ramsetu'

Advertisement

GHAZIABAD, UTTAR PRADESH: Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal, on Tuesday, announced that the city's municipal corporation has decided to change the name of the 10 km long elevated road which connects the Rajnagar Extension to the UP Gate as ‘Ramsetu'. To commerate this, Dayal said that a new stone marker would be erected on the road bearing the changed name. The decision for this renaming was reportedly taken by the executive committee of the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.

According to sources at GMC, the road was the dream project of the Samajwadi Party and its construction work was started during the regime of Akhilesh Yadav in 2014 and after its completion in 2017, it was inaugurated by the BJP.

Around Rs 1,147 crore were spent on its construction, officials said, and added that it has facilitated thousands of commuters, who travel between Delhi and Meerut.

With inputs from PTI.