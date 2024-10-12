Published 12:16 IST, October 12th 2024
Rajnath Singh Performs Shashtra Puja at Darjeeling's Sukhana Cantonment on Vijaya Dashmi
Rajnath Singh performed Shastra Puja at Sukhana Cantonment here on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami and celebrated the festival with Army jawans
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Rajnath Singh performed Shastra Puja at Sukhana Cantonment here on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami and celebrated the festival with Army jawans | Image: ANI
