sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rajnath Singh Performs Shashtra Puja at Darjeeling's Sukhana Cantonment on Vijaya Dashmi

Published 12:16 IST, October 12th 2024

Rajnath Singh Performs Shashtra Puja at Darjeeling's Sukhana Cantonment on Vijaya Dashmi

Rajnath Singh performed Shastra Puja at Sukhana Cantonment here on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami and celebrated the festival with Army jawans

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rajnath Singh performed Shastra Puja at Sukhana Cantonment here on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami and celebrated the festival with Army jawans
Rajnath Singh performed Shastra Puja at Sukhana Cantonment here on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami and celebrated the festival with Army jawans | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:16 IST, October 12th 2024