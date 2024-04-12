'India is Ready to Cooperate...': Rajnath Singh's Special Offer to Pakistan on Terrorism

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered support to Pakistan for curbing terrorism, saying if the neighbouring country feels it is incapable in combating cross-border terrorism, India as a neighbour can help in combating terrorism . This comes amid ongoing tension between New Delhi and Islamabad as India has clearly stated that ties can only prevail in a terrorism free environment.

Rajnath Singh said one can change friends but can't change neighbours. "If Pakistan feels incapable, India is ready to cooperate to stop terrorism," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said offering help to Pakistan to combat terrorism and maintain peace in the entire South-Asia. “To put an end to terrorism, India is ready to help Pakistan,” said the minister while speaking to ANI.

“If Pakistan attempts to destabilise India through terrorism, it will have to face the consequences for the same,” said the Raksha Mantri. On the question of PoK, Singh said, “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, was, is and will remain a part of India.”

Relations between India and Pakistan has been downgrading since India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country, adding that the two countries can only have better ties in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.