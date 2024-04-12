×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

'India is Ready to Cooperate...': Rajnath Singh's Special Offer to Pakistan on Terrorism

Relations between India and Pakistan has been downgrading since India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath SinghIndian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered support to Pakistan for curbing terrorism, saying if the neighbouring country feels it is incapable in combating cross-border terrorism, India as a neighbour can help in combating terrorism . This comes amid ongoing tension between New Delhi and Islamabad as India has clearly stated that ties can only prevail in a terrorism free environment. 

Rajnath Singh said one can change friends but can't change neighbours. "If Pakistan feels incapable, India is ready to cooperate to stop terrorism," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said offering help to Pakistan to combat terrorism and maintain peace in the entire South-Asia. “To put an end to terrorism, India is ready to help Pakistan,” said the minister while speaking to ANI. 

Advertisement

“If Pakistan attempts to destabilise India through terrorism, it will have to face the consequences for the same,” said the Raksha Mantri. On the question of PoK, Singh said, “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, was, is and will remain a part of India.” 

Relations between India and Pakistan has been downgrading since India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country, adding that the two countries can only have better ties in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

7 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

9 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

14 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

15 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

15 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

16 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

17 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

19 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

20 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

21 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

22 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

23 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

23 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

26 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

30 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

31 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo