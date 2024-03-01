Advertisement

Guwahati, Apr 23 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the ongoing India Industrial Fair in Guwahati during his day-long trip to the city on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and president of Laghu Udyog Bharti Baldev Prajapati, among others.

Sharing photographs of the visit on Twitter, Sarma wrote: "Accompanied Adarniya Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh Ji to UDYAM 2022 organised by Northeast Chapter of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Industry body Laghu Udyog Bharti in Guwahati (sic)." "Our gratitude to Adarniya Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh Ji. His visit to the fair will motivate participants and inspire many budding entrepreneurs across the country," he added.

Sarma said the fair has been organised with the call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local'.

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane had inaugurated the fair on Friday. PTI SSG SOM SOM