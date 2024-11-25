Rajput Leader Killed in Road Accident on Kota-Jaipur National Highway

Jaipur: A man was killed and his wife was injured when a truck carrying gravel turned over their car on the Kota-Jaipur national highway, police said on Monday.

According to police, a truck carrying gravel turned over the vehicle in a bid to save a cattle that suddenly came in front of it. The victims -- Tilakraj Chauhan (62) and his Yashoda -- were rushed to a hospital where Chauhan was declared dead on arrival. The family of the victims have been informed.