Published 10:33 IST, November 25th 2024

Rajput Leader Killed in Road Accident on Kota-Jaipur National Highway

In a massive road accident on the Kota Jaipur National Highway, Rajput leader Tilakraj Chauhan lost his life while his wife has been seriously injured.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajput Leader Killed in Road Accident in Rajasthan
Rajput Leader Killed in Road Accident in Rajasthan | Image: pti
Jaipur: A man was killed and his wife was injured when a truck carrying gravel turned over their car on the Kota-Jaipur national highway, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Sunday evening, police said.

According to police, a truck carrying gravel turned over the vehicle in a bid to save a cattle that suddenly came in front of it. The victims -- Tilakraj Chauhan (62) and his Yashoda -- were rushed to a hospital where Chauhan was declared dead on arrival. The family of the victims have been informed.

Chauhan was a Haryana-based Rajput leader. 

10:33 IST, November 25th 2024