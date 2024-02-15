Updated February 15th, 2024 at 08:43 IST
Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Candidates For MP, K'taka, Telangana
Ahead of Rajya Sabha elections 2024, the Congress announced the list of six candidates from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.
New Delhi: In run upto Rajya Sabha elections 2024 on February 27, the India National Congresa announced six candidates from Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.
The grand old party fielded Ashok Singh from Madhya Pradesh. Former MP Renuka Chowdhury and Anil Kumar Yadav to contest from Telangana.
The party has fielded AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar from Karnataka.
Sonia Gandhi, the head of the parliamentary party and a former president of the Congress, had earlier in the day submitted her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary, former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, state party president Govind Singh Dotasra, and former party chairman Rahul Gandhi were present as she filed her nomination.
The Congress announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial elections today.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has released an official statement stating that “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan and Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Bihar.”
Chandrakant Handore is from Maharashtra, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi is from Himachal Pradesh.
The elections for the 56 Rajya Sabha seats, which come from 15 states, will take place on February 27. The members will retire in April. Voting will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Nominations must be submitted by February 15th. On February 27, the day of the elections, the results will be declared.
Published February 15th, 2024 at 08:41 IST
