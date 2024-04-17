Ram Lalla Dons Yellow Clothes on Ram Navami As Ayodhya Gears Up For Surya Tilak | WATCH

Advertisement

New Delhi: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir donned beautiful yellow attire on Wednesday, April 17, after divya abhishek. Devotees have started thronging in the holy city of Ayodhya as the nation celebrates Ramnavami, the birth festival of Ram Lalla.

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir said that this Ram Navami is more special as now Bhagwan Ram is his abode. “This is being celebrated with grandeur because Lord Ram is now in his new abode...The temple has been decorated,” said Acharya Das.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared the images of divya abhishek and sringar of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Divya Shringar of Bhagwan Ram on Ram Navami (Image: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

Divya Abhishek of Bhagwan Ram on Ram Navami (Image: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

Acharya Das said that 56 types of bhog has been offered to Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami. “Chappan Bhog offered to Ram Lalla. Complete arrangements have been made. Today is Ram Navami's fair. Devotees are offering prayers and everything is special today,” said Acharya "The temple has been decorated. Rituals are open and will begin at 3 am tonight. Ram Lalla will wear yellow clothes. He will be offered 56 Bhog. Three types of Panjiri will also be offered. Panchamrit will be offered too. The darshan will continue from 3 am to 12 am,” said Acharya on Tuesday informing about the preperations underway in Ayodhya.

Darshan Timings Increased on Ram Navami

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the trust has also extended the duration of Darshan to 19 hours, starting from the Mangala Aarti and continuing until 11:00 pm. The curtain will be closed only for five minutes during the four Bhog offerings, said the Ram Janmbhoomi trust.

“The duration of Darshan has been extended to 19 hours, starting from the Mangala Aarti and continuing until 11 PM at night. The curtain will be closed only for five minutes during the four Bhog offerings,” the trust said.

Ayodhya Gears Up For Surya Tilak

On this occasion, Surya Abhishek of Lord Ram will also be held for five minutes at 12:16 pm. Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti chairman Nripendra Mishra said, "On Ram Navami, the sun rays will fall on Lord Ramlala's forehead for about 5 minutes at 12:16 pm, for which important technical arrangements are being made. Scientists are working to display these moments with full grandeur."

