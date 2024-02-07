Advertisement

Bhopal: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday sparked a massive controversy by casting doubt on the creation of the Ram Lalla idol, asserting that it doesn't resemble a child.

Placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 18, the Ram Lalla idol will be consecrated during a grand ceremony on January 22.

Advertisement

“Our Guru Late Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Ji Maharaj of Dwarka and Joshimath had also suggested that the idol of Lord Ram in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple should be in the form of a child and should be in the lap of Mother Kaushalya. But the idol that is being consecrated does not look like a child,” the Congress leader said.

He further raised question on Ayodhya Ram Mandir by asking, “Where is the idol of Ram Lalla whose idol was controversial and destroyed? What was the need for the second statue?”

Advertisement

The Congress leader had earlier raised a similar question in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday when he was asked about the invitation to participate in the consecration of Ram Mandir.

The Congress leader said, "I don't need an invitation. Lord Ram is in our hearts. Where is the idol of Ram Lalla over which the conflict happened? Why has the old idol not been consecrated? Where is the new idol coming from, and what is the need for a new idol?"

Advertisement

The Ram Lalla idol (depicting 5 years-old Lord Ram) has been carved by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

Notably, Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya commenced on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Advertisement