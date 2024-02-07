English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Ram Lalla Idol Sculptor Vows to Not Speak Till Ram Mandir Consecration is Complete

According to sources, Arun Yogiraj’s mobile phone has been handed over to his disciples in Ayodhya.

Manisha Roy
Arun Yogiraj/ Image: ANI
Arun Yogiraj has taken a vow to remain silent until the consecration ceremony is over. | Image:Arun Yogiraj/ Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: Arun Yogiraj, the Mysuru-based sculptor who sculpted the Ram Lalla idol to be installed at the grand shrine in Ayodhya on January 22, has taken a vow to remain silent until the consecration ceremony is over. Sources revealed that Yogiraj’s mobile phone has been handed over to his disciples in Ayodhya with strict instructions that he will not be speaking with anyone. 

Temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai had on Monday said in Ayodhya that the new idol depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture and added that it would be placed at its 'Aasan' in 'Garbh Griha' (sanctum sanctorum) on January 18. 

Yogiraj has carved the child-like statue using the ‘Krishna Shila’ or black stone which is reportedly found near Karkala in Karnataka. A Temple trust official revealed that a stone measuring 6 feet wide and 4 feet thick having a weight of 10 tonnes was brought from the Nellikaru village in Karkala. 

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told ANI that Ganesh Bhatt from Karnataka, Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan and Yogiraj were making idols at three different places on three different stones. While there were reports of a competition between the three idols, another member reportedly said that all statues will be installed in the temple.  

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22 in presence of PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Several prominent personalities, including politicians from opposition parties, cricketers and actors have been invited for the sacred event. The invitations were distributed by the Ram Temple trust and around 11,000 people are expected to attend the event. 
 

(With inputs from Prajwal)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

