English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Ram Lalla Placed Inside Garbh Griha, 'Sankalp' to Follow: Events at Ram Mandir Today | FULL LIST

Ahead of the Pran Pratishthan at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, idol of Ram Lalla (depicting the 5-years-old Lord Ram) was installed in the ‘Garbh Griha’.

Ronit Singh
Ram Lalla Placed Inside Garbh Griha, 'Sankalp' to Follow: Events at Ram Mandir Today | FULL LIST
Ram Lalla Placed Inside Garbh Griha, 'Sankalp' to Follow: Events at Ram Mandir Today | FULL LIST | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Pran Pratishthan at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, the idol of Ram Lalla (depicting the 5-years-old Lord Ram) was installed in the ‘Garbh Griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple on Thursday- the third day of rituals in the run-up to Pran Pratishtha. 

The 51-inch idol sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was brought inside the temple premises on Wednesday after special ‘pooja’ inside the temple. 

Advertisement

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra informed that the worship on the third day will commence with ‘sankalp’ at 1:20 pm. This will be followed with Ganeshambika Pujan, the chanting of mantras, including the recitation of 'Ayushmantra'.

“The ceremonial proceedings will commence with 'Jaladhivas' (purifying the idol with water), Gandhadivas (sprinkling the idol with various essences), following which the evening aarti of the new idol will take place. Prior to this, the throne was purified with Panchgavya, encompassing five elements - milk, ghee, cow dung, gau mutra, and curd. Following this, the ‘Vastu Pujan’ will be performed to ensure the ‘Vastu shanti’ (peace of the place),” the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

Advertisement

The seven-day Vedic rituals at Ayodhya Ram Temple began on January 16, seven days ahead of pran pratishtha. On the first day of the pre-Pran Pratistha sacraments, ‘Panchgavyaprashan’ at the Ram temple with ‘Panchgavya’ (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd).

The temple trust said that the ‘Karmakuti Homa’ was also performed at the idol-making place and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the place. Furthermore, ‘Godan’ (cow donation) was performed as a part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha.

Advertisement


 

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement