Ayodhya: Ahead of the Pran Pratishthan at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, the idol of Ram Lalla (depicting the 5-years-old Lord Ram) was installed in the ‘Garbh Griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple on Thursday- the third day of rituals in the run-up to Pran Pratishtha.

The 51-inch idol sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was brought inside the temple premises on Wednesday after special ‘pooja’ inside the temple.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra informed that the worship on the third day will commence with ‘sankalp’ at 1:20 pm. This will be followed with Ganeshambika Pujan, the chanting of mantras, including the recitation of 'Ayushmantra'.

“The ceremonial proceedings will commence with 'Jaladhivas' (purifying the idol with water), Gandhadivas (sprinkling the idol with various essences), following which the evening aarti of the new idol will take place. Prior to this, the throne was purified with Panchgavya, encompassing five elements - milk, ghee, cow dung, gau mutra, and curd. Following this, the ‘Vastu Pujan’ will be performed to ensure the ‘Vastu shanti’ (peace of the place),” the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

The seven-day Vedic rituals at Ayodhya Ram Temple began on January 16, seven days ahead of pran pratishtha. On the first day of the pre-Pran Pratistha sacraments, ‘Panchgavyaprashan’ at the Ram temple with ‘Panchgavya’ (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd).

The temple trust said that the ‘Karmakuti Homa’ was also performed at the idol-making place and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the place. Furthermore, ‘Godan’ (cow donation) was performed as a part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha.

