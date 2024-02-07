English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:52 IST

50 Instruments From 18 States: Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha To Begin With 'Mangal Dhwani'

Fifty traditional musical instruments from across the country will be part of a devotional "Mangal Dhwani" that will resonate for two hours in Ayodhya

Apoorva Shukla
Ayodhya ram mandir
Representative | Image:Shri ramjanmbhoomi trust/x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: As Ayodhya gears up for grand pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya, preparations are underway to facilitate Bhagwan Ram’s homecoming through special ‘Mangal Dhwani’. Orchestrated by Ayodhya's celebrated poet Yatindra Mishra, the grand musical rendition has been supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi.

Fifty traditional musical instruments from across the country will be part of a devotional "Mangal Dhwani" that will resonate for two hours ahead of Monday's consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

According to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust in charge of construction and management of the temple, the musical programme will begin at 10 am. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm.

The instruments include pakhawaj, flute and dholak from Uttar Pradesh; veena from Karnataka; algoja from Punjab; sundari from Maharashtra; mardala from Odisha; santoor from Madhya Pradesh; pung from Manipur; nagada and kali from Assam; and tambura from Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

There will also shehnai from Delhi, ravanahatha from Rajasthan, shrikhol and sarod from West Bengal, ghatam from Andhra Pradesh, sitar from Jharkhand, santar from Gujarat, pakhawaj from Bihar, hudka from Uttarakhand and nagaswaram, tavil and mridangam from Tamil Nadu.

Image
Image

 

The much-awaited consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here will be held on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.

 

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 08:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

35 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

36 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

37 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HISTORIC: Uttarakhand Leads The Way, Passes UCC Bill | 10 Points

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Iran vs Qatar live streaming: How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2024?

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. West Bengal: Class 1 Student Killed, Dumped in Pond For School Holiday

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement