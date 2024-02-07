50 Instruments From 18 States: Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha To Begin With 'Mangal Dhwani'

Advertisement

Ayodhya: As Ayodhya gears up for grand pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya, preparations are underway to facilitate Bhagwan Ram’s homecoming through special ‘Mangal Dhwani’. Orchestrated by Ayodhya's celebrated poet Yatindra Mishra, the grand musical rendition has been supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi.

Fifty traditional musical instruments from across the country will be part of a devotional "Mangal Dhwani" that will resonate for two hours ahead of Monday's consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust in charge of construction and management of the temple, the musical programme will begin at 10 am. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm.

The instruments include pakhawaj, flute and dholak from Uttar Pradesh; veena from Karnataka; algoja from Punjab; sundari from Maharashtra; mardala from Odisha; santoor from Madhya Pradesh; pung from Manipur; nagada and kali from Assam; and tambura from Chhattisgarh.

There will also shehnai from Delhi, ravanahatha from Rajasthan, shrikhol and sarod from West Bengal, ghatam from Andhra Pradesh, sitar from Jharkhand, santar from Gujarat, pakhawaj from Bihar, hudka from Uttarakhand and nagaswaram, tavil and mridangam from Tamil Nadu.

The much-awaited consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here will be held on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.

