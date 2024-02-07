Assam CM Hails Ram Temple Consecration as Moment of ‘National Reawakening’

Advertisement

Dispur: Dispur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a "turning point" and a "reawakening of national consciousness" in a statement on Monday. The event, which marked the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla, the childhood form of Lord Ram, witnessed various programs across the state.

PM Modi at the consecration ceremony. | Image: X

Reawakening of National Consciousness: Sarma

Sarma attended the consecration ceremony at the Harijan Colony in the city, where special prayers were organised, and people celebrated by bursting crackers, streaming the live event on various platforms. Describing the return of Lord Ram to His Bhavya Mandir as a pivotal moment in civilization, Sarma expressed gratitude to ‘Prabhu’ Shri Ram for allowing him to exist in this particular time of history, referring to it as a Swarnim Yug or a golden era.

“I am eternally grateful to Prabhu Shri Ram for allowing me to exist in this particular time of history, a Swarnim Yug,” the CM said. Adding, "The return of Dashrath Nandan Ram to His Bhavya Mandir marks a turning point in our civilization and a reawakening of national consciousness.”

Highlighting the significance of the day, Sarma mentioned that the events organised would inspire future generations to uphold Sanatan Dharma to its fullest glory. He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in restoring a vital dharmic and ‘sanskritik’ link.

Dry & a Half Day in Assam

The state government had declared a half-day holiday, with government offices and institutions opening from 2 pm on Monday. Government schools, colleges, and universities remained closed for the day, and private educational institutions were encouraged to declare a holiday. Sarma had previously urged people of all faiths to hold special prayers to promote harmony on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration. In line with the significance of the day, a 'dry day' was declared, and shops selling non-vegetarian food items remained closed until 4 pm.

The Chief Minister appealed to people across the state to light lamps outside their homes, shops, and business establishments and encouraged visits to 'namghars' (community prayer halls) in the evening. Overall, the day was marked by a series of events that brought communities together to celebrate and reflect on the cultural and spiritual significance of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.