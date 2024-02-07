English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:43 IST

'Ram Lalla Will Not Stay in a Tent Now,' PM Modi Seeks Emotional Apology From Shri Ram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Apoorva Shukla
PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrated Ram Lalla's idol today | Image:@BJP4India/X
Ayodhya: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir held earlier today, he asserted that Ram Lalla's will not be in tent anymore. Marking Lord Ram's return after an exile of over 500 years, PM Modi said “Humare Ram Lalla ab ghar aagaye”, which means Lord Ram has returned to his abode now. Before the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Ram Lalla Virajman was worshipped in a makeshift shrine at the Janmabhoomi site. 

Prime Minister Modi also sought an apology from Lord Ram suggesting that there must have been some shortcomings at our part. “Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today,” said PM Modi. 

"The sunrise of 22nd January has brought a wonderful glow. January 22, 2024, is not a date written on the calendar. It is the origin of a new time cycle..." said PM Modi as he underlined the long-drawn legal battle before the construction of Ram Mandir. “Ram's existence was questioned. Will express thanks to SC for doing justice and temple was built in accordance with law,” said PM Modi. 

(This is a developing story) 


 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:43 IST

