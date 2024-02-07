Advertisement

Ayodhya: In a historic event in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi on Monday participated in the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Mandir. Following the sacred ritual, he performed the Aarti of the revered deity, marking a significant step in the construction of the temple. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries and devotees, symbolizing the culmination of a long-standing cultural and religious aspiration.

Pran Pratistha

Accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday performed the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony inside Garbh Griha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit led the main rituals, which lasted for 84 seconds. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple began at 12:30 pm and it culminated before 1 PM. Crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru, the 51-inch-tall, 1.5-tonne idol was adorned with gold and flowers after the ceremony.

Top honchos like Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli, Akash Ambani, Nita Ambani, and dignitaries from film fraternity, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields graced the ceremony. A look at how the historic moment unfolded in Ayodhya.