Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Ram Mandir: Ayodhya Temple Implements One-Hour Daily Closure for Ram Lalla's Rest - Details Inside

In a move to ensuring the well-being of the deities, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will observe a one-hour closure every afternoon, timings and other details inside

Rishi Shukla
Ram Mandir: Aarti, Darshan Timings, and Pass Booking Updates
Ram Mandir: Aarti, Darshan Timings, and Pass Booking Updates | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a move to ensuring the well-being of the deities, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will observe a one-hour closure every afternoon starting Friday, as announced by the temple's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das. 

This decision comes in response to the surge in devotees visiting the temple following the recent consecration ceremony.

Key Points:

Increased Devotee Footfall: The decision to implement a daily closure period stems from the significant increase in devotee footfall witnessed after the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

Extended Darshan Timings: To accommodate the growing number of devotees, the temple trust has extended the 'darshan' timings from 6 am to 10 pm. Morning rituals for the deity now commence at 4 am.

Deity's Well-being: Shri Ram Lalla, the deity housed in the temple, is depicted as a five-year-old child and cannot endure the stress of remaining awake for extended periods. Hence, the temple trust has decided to close the temple doors from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm daily to allow the deity to rest.

Previous Schedule: Before the consecration ceremony, 'darshan' timings were from 7 am to 6 pm, with a two-hour afternoon break from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Acharya Satyendra Das's Statement:

Acharya Satyendra Das stated, “Shri Ram Lalla is a five-year-old child and he cannot take the stress of staying awake for such long hours. So to give some rest to the child deity, the trust has decided that the doors of the temple will remain closed from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, so that the deity may take rest.”

The implementation of a one-hour daily closure shows the temple trust's commitment ensuring Shri Ram Lalla receives adequate rest. This decision reflects the harmonious blend of tradition and practicality in the management of religious institutions.

Agency Inputs

Published February 16th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Ram Mandir
