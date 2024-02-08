Ram Mandir Consecration: 100 Chartered Flights Set to Land at Ayodhya Airport on Jan 22 | Image: Unsplash

Ayodhya: As the city prepares to welcome Ram Lalla, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the expectation of around 100 chartered flights landing at the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on January 22.

The airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, is gearing up for this significant event.

CM Adityanath shared this information during a virtual function marking the inauguration of the Ayodhya to Ahmedabad flight by IndiGo on Thursday. Also, Ayodhya Airport Director Vinod Kumar, commenting on preparations for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, said, "We are expecting to have around 100 flights on January 22 that will take off and land from our Ayodhya airport."

"As we don't have much space, the flights will be parked at nearby airports”, he added.

Consecration sparks soaring flight fares

As the consecration approaches, flight fares to Ayodhya have witnessed an unprecedented surge. The consecration ceremony is slated for January 22, and a massive influx of visitors is anticipated to witness this historic event in the temple town.

The surge in demand has led to a substantial increase in prices, with Ayodhya-bound flights from major metro cities reaching exorbitant levels, some as high as Rs 20,000.

According to a travel portal's flight cost analysis, ticket prices for Ayodhya-bound flights have skyrocketed in comparison to normal days. For instance:

On the Delhi-Ayodhya route, Air India Express Airlines is offering a non-stop flight ticket at Rs 11,829, significantly higher than the usual Rs 6,843.

Indigo Airlines is charging over Rs 20,000 for a non-stop Mumbai-Ayodhya flight, contrasting with the regular price range of Rs 5,000-5,500.

Escalating costs extend to other cities:

Traveling from Bengaluru to Ayodhya on January 19 requires payment of approximately Rs 20,000, and Rs 23,555 for a flight on January 20, involving a minimum 6-hour journey with layovers in cities like Delhi and Gwalior.

Chennai-Ayodhya flights by Indigo Airlines range from around Rs 19,000 to Rs 23,000 with layovers in Delhi and Mumbai.

Kolkata-Ayodhya flights are priced at approximately Rs 21,393 on January 20.

For a Kochi-Ayodhya flight, the ticket cost is around Rs 24,000.

Flight prices from Indore exceed Rs 20,000 on January 20.

Traveling from Hyderabad to Ayodhya on January 20 requires a payment of over Rs 25,000.

An Ahmedabad-Ayodhya flight is priced at over Rs 17,000 on January 20.

Visakhapatnam to Ayodhya flights cost over Rs 17,000 on January 20.

As the temple town anticipates a significant gathering, the spike in flight fares reflects the heightened demand for travel to witness this historic occasion.