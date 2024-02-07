English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Ram Mandir Consecration: After Tripura, Assam, Odisha, Gujarat Declares Half Holiday on Jan 22

All government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22 to celebrate the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Srinwanti Das
Inside Ram Mandir | Republic's Exclusive
All government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22 | Image:Republic Tv
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ahmedabad: As the country gears up for the grand consecration ceremony on January 22, all government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22 to celebrate the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, officials said on Friday.

A notification regarding the closure of offices till 2.30 pm on January 22 was issued by the state government late on Thursday night, they said.

“The entire country will be celebrating the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. All offices and institutes of state government will remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22 so that people of the state can participate in the celebrations,” the notification said.

The central government on Thursday announced a half-day holiday for all its employees on January 22.

In view of the holy consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Rajasthan government on Thursday declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22. After the Union government’s decision to declare a half holiday in all the central government offices to mark the Ram Temple’s consecration day on January 22, the Assam Governor, the Government of Odisha and Tripura too announced that a half holiday will be observed across the state at all state government offices. Additionally, all the educational institutions in Assam too will observe a half holiday on January 22, while in Odisha, a half holiday has been declared in all Magisterial Courts.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

