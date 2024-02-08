Advertisement

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is anticipating a considerable economic boost of Rs 50,000 crore in January due to the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the public on January 22.

CAIT reported a significant surge in demand across various Indian markets for distinctive items such as cloth garlands, lockets, key chains, Ram Mandir models, and customized clothing, including kurtas and t-shirts, featuring images and depictions of Ram Darbar and Ram Dhwaja.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the government has invited several prominent political leaders, cricketers, actors, seers and industrialists for the mega-consecration ceremony. With a guest list of over 7,000, the event will witness the presence of powerful personalities from all walks of life across the globe. Here's the full guest list of all the high-profile celebrities invited for the consecration ceremony.

Politicians

Advertisement

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Advertisement

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Advertisement

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

HD Deve Gowda

Advertisement

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

BJP veteran LK Advani

Advertisement

BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh

Advertisement

Sportsmen

Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar

Industrialists

Advertisement

Gautam Adani

Mukesh Ambani

Advertisement

Anil Ambani

Ratan Tata

Advertisement

Spiritual leaders

Dalai Lama

Advertisement

Mata Amritanandamayi

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev

Advertisement

Celebrities

Amitabh Bachchan

Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit

Rajinikanth

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar

Anupam Kher

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Advertisement

Dhanush

Mohanlal

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Advertisement

Rishab Shetty

Kangana Ranaut

Advertisement

Madhur Bhandarkar

Tiger Shroff

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn

Prabhas

Advertisement

Yash

Sunny Deol

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana

Arun Govil

Advertisement

Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala

Mahaveer Jain

Advertisement

Jackie Shroff

Eminent personalities who haven't been invited or will be missing?

Advertisement

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar said he hadn't received an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Speaking about the same, he said, “I have not been invited to the inauguration of Ram Mandir. The BJP is doing politics in the name of Ram Mandir."

Advertisement

Pawar accused the BJP of 'not having any concrete program to garner people's support.'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor clarified on X, “Was interrogated by the waiting press, wanting to know if I would be going to Ayodhya. I told them I hadn’t been invited but I saw religion as a personal attribute and not one for political (mis)use.”

Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was unlikely to attend the consecration ceremony. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader told PTI, “There is no question of Mamata Banerjee or any other representative of the TMC attending the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya next month. We don't believe in mixing politics with religion.”

Banerjee alleged that the BJP was indulging in a 'gimmick show' through the inauguration of the Ram Mandir ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.