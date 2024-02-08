Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:43 IST
Ram Mandir Consecration to Generate Rs 50,000 Crore Revenue for January in India
The CAIT is anticipating a considerable economic boost of Rs 50,000 crore in January due to the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya for the public on January 2
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is anticipating a considerable economic boost of Rs 50,000 crore in January due to the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the public on January 22.
CAIT reported a significant surge in demand across various Indian markets for distinctive items such as cloth garlands, lockets, key chains, Ram Mandir models, and customized clothing, including kurtas and t-shirts, featuring images and depictions of Ram Darbar and Ram Dhwaja.
Meanwhile, the government has invited several prominent political leaders, cricketers, actors, seers and industrialists for the mega-consecration ceremony. With a guest list of over 7,000, the event will witness the presence of powerful personalities from all walks of life across the globe. Here's the full guest list of all the high-profile celebrities invited for the consecration ceremony.
Politicians
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
HD Deve Gowda
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
BJP veteran LK Advani
BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi
Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh
Sportsmen
Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar
Industrialists
Gautam Adani
Mukesh Ambani
Anil Ambani
Ratan Tata
Spiritual leaders
Dalai Lama
Mata Amritanandamayi
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev
Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan
Madhuri Dixit
Rajinikanth
Akshay Kumar
Anupam Kher
Chiranjeevi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Dhanush
Mohanlal
Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt
Rishab Shetty
Kangana Ranaut
Madhur Bhandarkar
Tiger Shroff
Ajay Devgn
Prabhas
Yash
Sunny Deol
Ayushmann Khurrana
Arun Govil
Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala
Mahaveer Jain
Jackie Shroff
Eminent personalities who haven't been invited or will be missing?
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar said he hadn't received an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Speaking about the same, he said, “I have not been invited to the inauguration of Ram Mandir. The BJP is doing politics in the name of Ram Mandir."
Pawar accused the BJP of 'not having any concrete program to garner people's support.'
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor clarified on X, “Was interrogated by the waiting press, wanting to know if I would be going to Ayodhya. I told them I hadn’t been invited but I saw religion as a personal attribute and not one for political (mis)use.”
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was unlikely to attend the consecration ceremony. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader told PTI, “There is no question of Mamata Banerjee or any other representative of the TMC attending the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya next month. We don't believe in mixing politics with religion.”
Banerjee alleged that the BJP was indulging in a 'gimmick show' through the inauguration of the Ram Mandir ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
