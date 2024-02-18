The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries. | Image: Republic

NEW DELHI: The BJP's National Convention, on Sunday, passed a resolution on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, stating that its construction heralds the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya’ in India for the next 1,000 years. The resolution asserted that the Mandir has become a temple of “national consciousness” and that it would play a role in fulfilling the resolutions adopted in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The resolution congratulated PM Modi for his leadership, under which “India's unity and solidarity have received the power of public participation”. Furthermore, the resolution says that PM Modi has raised the morale of the nation with his policies.

“Indian cultural, spiritual and historical pride has been restored in the last 10 years.”

"This convention congratulates Prime Minister Modi for making the shared power of heritage and development the identity of new India through his determined efforts and thanks the prime minister for making the whole of India experience the magic of Ram,” it added.

On January 22, a new idol of Lord Ram was consecrated at the temple in a consecration ceremony led by Prime Minister Modi. Lakhs of people watched the "pran pratishtha (consecration)" ceremony on television in their homes and neighbourhood temples, becoming part of the historic event.

The resolution said that Lord Ram, Sita and the Ramayana are present in every aspect of Indian civilisation and culture.

"Even in the original copy of the Constitution of India, on the section of fundamental rights, the picture of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita and Lakshman ji after returning to Ayodhya after the victory is proof of the fact that Lord Shri Ram is the source of inspiration for the fundamental rights," it said.

The resolution said that "the idea of 'Ram Rajya' was also in the heart of Bapu Mahatma Gandhi".

"He used to say that the idea of 'Ram Rajya' is the idea of true democracy. Following the ideals of Lord Shri Ram, the prime minister has implemented the spirit of 'Ram Rajya' in the true sense by establishing good governance in the country," it added.

The values that Lord Ram instilled in his words and thoughts are the inspiration for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' and the basis of 'Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', the resolution said.

With inputs from PTI.