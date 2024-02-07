Advertisement

New Delhi: To boost air connectivity for Ayodhya and facilitate the arrival of pilgrims, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will launch 8 new flight routes for Ayodhya from Feb 1. The new flight routes will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The incredible surge in interest following the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple has not only brought spiritual significance but also opened up exciting possibilities for Ayodhya's tourism. This momentous occasion has paved the way for a fresh chapter in economic and social growth for the region.

The flight services will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Spice Jet will operate on these routes as per the following schedule.

On December 30, PM Modi inaugurated the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, marking a milestone. The Ayodhya airport buzzed with activity as it efficiently managed approximately 100 chartered flights, welcoming VVIPs who flocked to the city for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram Temple. Speaking to PTI, Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA) President Captain RK Bali said that 100 chartered flights were booked by various individuals and entities to Ayodhya for January 22, and out of them, around 50 were business jets.

Last week, SpiceJet announced a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya. To ensure a hassle-free journey, SpiceJet also organized a return flight on the same day, facilitating a smooth and convenient travel experience for the devoted attendees.

