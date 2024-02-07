English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Ram Mandir Facts: Invitation not sufficient for Entry in Ram Mandir on Jan 22, Check entry details

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has revealed entry passes for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, which include QR codes.

Navya Dubey
The entry will be allowed after checking the QR code.
The entry will be allowed after checking the QR code. | Image:X
  • 2 min read
The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has revealed the entry pass for the significant ‘Pran Prathista’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. The Trust has emphasized that attendees will only be granted access to the temple premises after scanning the QR code specified in the entry pass. 

In a post shared on X (formerly twitter) Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the temple trust provided a preview of the entry pass, mentioning, "Important information for dignitaries invited to the Prana Pratishtha Utsav: Entry into the Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar will be permitted only after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. Merely possessing the invitation card does not ensure entry into the utsav. A copy of the entry pass is attached here."  

More than 7,000 guests, including 3,000 very important individuals such as priests, donors, and various politicians, have received invitation cards for the consecration ceremony. The event is set to take place in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. To ensure the safety of the ceremony, strict security measures have been implemented in and around Ayodhya. The police and NDRF teams are stationed across the city to handle any potential situations. 

Simultaneously, the fourth day of the week-long Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the temple has commenced. The day began with the lighting of the holy fire at 9 am, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan.' 

The 51-inch idol of Lord Ram, intricately crafted by the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was ceremoniously placed inside the sanctum. 

These week-long rituals, which began on Tuesday, will conclude on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla. The temple will be open for public viewing ('darshan') starting from January 23. 

In light of the consecration ceremony, the Central Government announced on Thursday that all central government offices will be closed for half a day on January 22. 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

