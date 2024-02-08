English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Ram Mandir Facts: Why Was January 22 Chosen for Pran Prathista

January 22 was chosen for inauguration at Ram Mandir, discover reasons behind choosing this date for the Pran Prathista ceremony.

Navya Dubey
Why Was January 22 Chosen for Pran Prathista?
Why Was January 22 Chosen for Pran Prathista? | Image:Republic
The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set for January 22, 2024. The most auspicious time to install the idol of Lord Ram is said to be 84 seconds within a specific window—from 12 minutes and 29 seconds to 12 minutes and 32 seconds. Following the installation of Ram Lala, there will be a grand Mahapuja (great worship ceremony) and a Mahaaarti (special ritual of offering light). 

Why was the date of January 22 chosen for Pran Prathista? 

Astrologers believe that January 22 is Karma Dwadashi, a special day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, it is said that Lord Vishnu assumed the form of a turtle and played a crucial role in churning the ocean, as mentioned in religious texts. Since Lord Ram is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, this auspicious day has been chosen for the inauguration of the Ram temple. 

Auspicious yog on January 22 

Astrologers suggest that January 22 is marked by several auspicious yogas. Three notable ones include Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, and Ravi Yoga. This day is considered highly favorable for initiating any auspicious activities. Engaging in activities during these yogas is thought to lead to success in a variety of undertakings. 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

