Advertisement

Ram Mandir History: The echoes of a 500-year old saga is resonating through the space of temple town Ayodhya, a city graced with historical descriptions and revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram. As the country eagerly awaits the momentous event of Pran Pratishtha that will mark the consecration of Ram Lalla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the auspicious occasion in the temple town. He will be joined by over 7,000 dignitaries, esteemed figures, CM Yogi Adityanath, chief of the temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The event doesn't only serve as ceremonial spectacle but marks the culmination of centuries-old narrative, which has reserved special place in Ayodhya's culture.

Ram Mandir: Republic's biggest crew on the ground gets you a historical TV broadcast. Stay ahead with your one-stop destination Republic. Tune into Republic TV



Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Timeline of Events

1528- Demolition of temple: Ayodhya witnessed a significant transformation in the year 1528 where a temple made way for the mosque construction. As mentioned in the popular government gazettes, Mughal ruler Babur’s general Mir Baq was responsible for building up of a mosque at the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama.

1853- Ayodhya land dispute begins: For the first time in 1853, religious unrest prevailed over the construction of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. The British administration took action by fencing the disputed site in two factions. It granted Muslims the right to pray within the premises, and designated outer court for prayers of Hindus.

Advertisement

1949- Ram Lalla idol found inside site: This year marks crucial turn in the Ram Janambhoomi land dispute case as petition was filed in the Faizabad court to worship the deity after claims that Ram Lalla idols were found inside Babri Masjid complex. During the legal proceedings, Muslim side claimed that Hindus placed the idol mysteriously.

1990- Grand Ram Mandir movement: The Ram Mandir movement unfolded in 1990 with the launch of BJP-led Grand Rath Yatra, which was supervised by Lal Krishna Advani. The mass movement, praised by Hindu groups, saw Advani leading the procession from Gujarat's Somnath to Ayodhya.

Advertisement

1992- Babri Masjid demolition: In 1992, the Ram Mandir movement witnessed a seismic event as kar sevaks demolished Babri Masjid, sparking widespread political tensions and communal riots nationwide. The destruction, occurring in the company of leaders from Shiv Sena, VHP, and BJP, left an enduring impact on India's socio-political landscape, claiming a minimum of 2,000 lives.

2003- ASI survey of disputed site: A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court in 2003 ordered Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to excavate the disputed site and ascertain whether it had served as a temple in the past. Following the survey, the ASI report revealed substantial Hindu complex beneath the constructed mosque.

Advertisement

2011- Land dispute case moves Supreme Court: The Ayodhya legal saga persisted in 2011 as Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla Virajman, and the Sunni Waqf Board all appealed the Allahabad High Court verdict. The Supreme Court swiftly intervened, placing a stay on the High Court order that had partitioned the disputed site into three segments.

2019: SC ends centuries-old conflict: A chapter to end Ayodhya dispute unfolded when the apex court led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, delivered a landmark judgment. Ruling in favour of the Hindu side, the top court ordered that the entire disputed land would be handed over to a trust established by the government. The 2003 ASI survey report played crucial role in the court judgement.

Advertisement

2020- PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple on August 5, 2020. Along with laying of foundation stone, he released a postal stamp, marking the beginning of the landmark construction of Ram Mandir.

2024- Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to preside over the special rituals of Pran Pratishthan. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities.

Advertisement

As the auspicious mahurata for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will last only for 84 seconds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the schedule from 12:29:03 pm to 12:30:35 pm during the 'Abhijit muhurata'.





Advertisement