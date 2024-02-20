English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Ram Mandir Impact: Ayodhya to Get Three New Roads to Tackle Traffic Surge

According to sources, the new roads will be named as Lakshman Path, Awadh Agman Path, and Ksheersagar Path.

Digital Desk
Ram Mandir
At present, there are four roads leading to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. | Image:Ani
Ayodhya: To streamline the traffic flow in Ayodhya, three new roads will come up at the holy town. After the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple, a surge in devotees footfall has been witnessed in the city, leading to an increase in traffic volume.. As a part of a project to develop the Uttar Pradesh city, the construction of these three new roads will begin shortly. 

According to sources, the new roads will be named as Lakshman Path, Awadh Agman Path, and Ksheersagar Path. The Lakshman Path will span over 6.70 km, and it will be constructed as a four-lane stretch linking Guptar Ghat to Rajghat. 

The length of the Awadh arrival path will be 300 meters long which will link the Kshirsagar Path to the Ram Path. Whereas, the Kshirsagar Path will be nearly 400 meters long. At present, there are four roads leading to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

The main stretch, Ram Path, spans over 13 km. The Janmabhoomi Path links Birla Dharamshala with  Ram Janmabhoomi whereas the Bhakti Path runs from Shringar Hat to Hanuman Garhi, and Dharma Path connects Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to Lucknow-Gorakhpur Highway.
 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

