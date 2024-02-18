Advertisement

Ayodhya: A group from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), led by Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, on Saturday, introduced queue management solutions to the newly opened Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Invited by the Ram Mandir Trust, the TTD team shared effective methods for handling the temple's daily surge of pilgrims.

Throughout their visit, Reddy and other TTD officials provided guidance to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust representatives on regulating devotee traffic, deploying queue management systems, and other relevant measures.

"The team led by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in a high-level meeting on Saturday evening gave awareness to the representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust in Ayodhya about the regulation of devotees' influx and the management of queue lines," said the temple body in a press release.

The TTD team reached Ayodhya on Saturday and was asked about the kind of arrangements that should be made to offer a satisfactory pilgrimage to devotees coming to the temple of Sri Bala Ram.

TTD engineering officials made a slew of suggestions regarding queue line management. TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which has decades of experience in successfully managing thousands of visitors every day.

(with PTI inputs)