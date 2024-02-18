English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Seeks 'Queue Management Lessons' from Tirupati Temple's Trust

A group from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) introduced queue management solutions to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Digital Desk
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Seeks 'Queue Management Lessons' from Tirupati Temple's Trust
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Seeks 'Queue Management Lessons' from Tirupati Temple's Trust | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: A group from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), led by Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, on Saturday, introduced queue management solutions to the newly opened Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Invited by the Ram Mandir Trust, the TTD team shared effective methods for handling the temple's daily surge of pilgrims. 

Throughout their visit, Reddy and other TTD officials provided guidance to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust representatives on regulating devotee traffic, deploying queue management systems, and other relevant measures.

Advertisement

"The team led by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in a high-level meeting on Saturday evening gave awareness to the representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust in Ayodhya about the regulation of devotees' influx and the management of queue lines," said the temple body in a press release.

The TTD team reached Ayodhya on Saturday and was asked about the kind of arrangements that should be made to offer a satisfactory pilgrimage to devotees coming to the temple of Sri Bala Ram.

Advertisement

TTD engineering officials made a slew of suggestions regarding queue line management. TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which has decades of experience in successfully managing thousands of visitors every day. 

 

(with PTI inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

17 minutes ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

17 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

18 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

18 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

19 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

4 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

6 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

6 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

7 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

7 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

7 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

7 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cole Sprouse Reveals He Never Met FRIENDS Cast Post Stint On The Show

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Emily In Paris Star Ashley Returns To Work After 'Critical' Septic Shock

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Not a Surveillance Satellite: ISRO on Collaborative Effort with NASA

    Science14 minutes ago

  4. Add These Vegetables To Your Diet For Thick And Long Hair

    Galleries14 minutes ago

  5. UFC 298 live streaming: How to watch MMA event live?

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo