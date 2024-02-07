English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 17:05 IST

Ram Mandir Inauguration: 8 States Declare Holiday or Half day on January 22. Check Full List Here

Several states have declared holidays and half-days on January 22, marking the significant 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Isha Bhandari
Ram Mandir Photos
प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के बाद 23 जनवरी से सभी भक्त राम मंदिर में दर्शन कर सकेंगे। | Image:Instagram- ayodhyawale
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: In response to the central government's directive, several states have declared holidays and half-days on January 22, marking the significant 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. 

Pran Pratishtha: List of States to Announce Holiday on January 22 for Ram Mandir Inauguration 

Uttarakhand: In Uttarakhand, government offices will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22, along with the suspension of educational institutions, as per an official notification. The decision is aligned with the importance of the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration.

Assam: The Assam government has declared a half-holiday on January 22, closing all state government offices and educational institutions until 2:30 pm, acknowledging the significance of the occasion.

Odisha: All Odisha government offices will observe a half-day closure on January 22, as announced by the state government. This follows the earlier public holiday on January 17 for the inauguration of the 'Parikrama Prakalpa.'

Gujarat: Government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22, in observance of the Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has declared a half-day holiday on January 22, as announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during the BJP Legislature Party meeting.

Tripura: Educational institutions and government agencies in Tripura will remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22, following the state's declaration of a half-day holiday.

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration has declared a holiday on January 22, closing all government offices, boards, corporations, and institutions to allow employees to partake in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations.

Haryana: A half-day holiday has been declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across Haryana, concluding at 2:30 pm on January 22.

In addition, states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have announced January 22 as a dry day, with all liquor shops and bhang outlets closed. BJP leaders in various states have also urged incumbent governments, including West Bengal, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, to declare January 22 as a holiday, emphasizing the cultural and religious significance of the Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 17:05 IST

