Advertisement

Ayodhya: In response to the central government's directive, several states have declared holidays and half-days on January 22, marking the significant 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Pran Pratishtha: List of States to Announce Holiday on January 22 for Ram Mandir Inauguration

Uttarakhand: In Uttarakhand, government offices will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22, along with the suspension of educational institutions, as per an official notification. The decision is aligned with the importance of the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration.

Assam: The Assam government has declared a half-holiday on January 22, closing all state government offices and educational institutions until 2:30 pm, acknowledging the significance of the occasion.

Advertisement

Odisha: All Odisha government offices will observe a half-day closure on January 22, as announced by the state government. This follows the earlier public holiday on January 17 for the inauguration of the 'Parikrama Prakalpa.'

Gujarat: Government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22, in observance of the Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony.

Advertisement

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has declared a half-day holiday on January 22, as announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during the BJP Legislature Party meeting.

Tripura: Educational institutions and government agencies in Tripura will remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22, following the state's declaration of a half-day holiday.

Advertisement

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration has declared a holiday on January 22, closing all government offices, boards, corporations, and institutions to allow employees to partake in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations.

Haryana: A half-day holiday has been declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across Haryana, concluding at 2:30 pm on January 22.

Advertisement

In addition, states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have announced January 22 as a dry day, with all liquor shops and bhang outlets closed. BJP leaders in various states have also urged incumbent governments, including West Bengal, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, to declare January 22 as a holiday, emphasizing the cultural and religious significance of the Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony.