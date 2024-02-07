Advertisement

New Delhi: Today, January 22, will always remain in our hearts as the wait of 550 years finally ends. D-day is here when 1.4 billion Indians will witness the grand opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir is a "historic moment" for India and will enrich the Indian heritage, and culture and will take India's development to new heights.

The Prime Minister's remarks come in response to President Droupadi Murmu's letter to him ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

On social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn ji, Thank you very much for your good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla's consecration in Ayodhya Dham. I am confident that this historic moment will further enrich Indian heritage and culture and take our development journey to new heights."

President Murmu in a letter addressed to the PM said, ".... as you prepare yourself to go for 'Pran Pratishtha' of Prabhu Shri Ram's 'murti' (idol) at the new temple built at his birthplace in Ayodhya, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts."

She further also referred to the 11-day Anushthan undertaken by the PM, as not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Lord Ram.

Hundreds of politicians and public figures received an invitation from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust in October 2023, creating a diverse gathering reflective of India's cultural tapestry.

(With PTI inputs)