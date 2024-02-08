English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Flight Tickets to Ayodhya Soar From These 10 Major Cities

The cheapest price of Ayodhya-bound flights from metro cities have surged to as high as Rs 20,000.

Manisha Roy
The Nicaragua-bound flight was grounded at Vatry airport, on Thursday over suspected "human trafficking".
The cheapest price of Ayodhya-bound flights from metro cities have surged to as high as Rs 20,000. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration is round the corner, the flight fare to Ayodhya has soared exponentially. The Ram Temple consecration ceremony is scheduled to be held on January 22 and a massive footfall is expected in the temple town to witness the historic event. The city is expected to welcome over thousands of guests for the ceremony. 

Prices skyrocket ahead of Ram Temple opening

The cheapest price of Ayodhya-bound flights from majority of metro cities have surged to as high as Rs 20,000.

As per a travel portal's flight cost the ticket price of Ayodhya-bound flights have skyrocketed ahead of the grand Ram Temple ceremony as compared to normal days. 

Advertisement
  • On Delhi-Ayodhya route, Air India Express Airlines is offering a non-stop flight ticket at a price of Rs 11,829 against the normal price of Rs 6,843.
  • Whereas Indigo airlines is offering a ticket for non-stop Mumbai-Ayodhya flight at over Rs 20,000 against the normal price range of Rs 5,000- 5,500.
  • To take a flight from Bengaluru to Ayodhya on January 19, one has to pay around Rs 20,000 and Rs 23,555 to fly on January 20. The journey is expected to take up at least 6 hours with layover in cities like Delhi and Gwalior.
  • On Chennai-Ayodhya route, Indigo airlines is offering the cheapest ticket at around Rs 19,000 while the costliest at around Rs 23,000 with layover in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.
  • For a Kolkata-Ayodhya flight, the ticket price is ranging around on Rs 21,393 on January 20.
  • For a Kochi-Ayodhya flight, a flight ticket will cost around Rs 24,000.
  • Flight prices from Indore will around over Rs 20,000 on  January 20. 
  • To take a flight from Hyderabad to Ayodhya on January 20, one has to pay over Rs 25,000.
  • An Ahmedabad-Ayodhya flight will cost around over Rs 17,000 on January 20.
  • To travel on a Ayodhya-bound flight from Visakhapatnam, one has to pay over Rs 17,000 on January 20.
Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  2. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement