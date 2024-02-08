The cheapest price of Ayodhya-bound flights from metro cities have surged to as high as Rs 20,000. | Image: Unsplash

Advertisement

New Delhi: As Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration is round the corner, the flight fare to Ayodhya has soared exponentially. The Ram Temple consecration ceremony is scheduled to be held on January 22 and a massive footfall is expected in the temple town to witness the historic event. The city is expected to welcome over thousands of guests for the ceremony.

Prices skyrocket ahead of Ram Temple opening

The cheapest price of Ayodhya-bound flights from majority of metro cities have surged to as high as Rs 20,000.

As per a travel portal's flight cost the ticket price of Ayodhya-bound flights have skyrocketed ahead of the grand Ram Temple ceremony as compared to normal days.

Advertisement

On Delhi-Ayodhya route, Air India Express Airlines is offering a non-stop flight ticket at a price of Rs 11,829 against the normal price of Rs 6,843.

Whereas Indigo airlines is offering a ticket for non-stop Mumbai-Ayodhya flight at over Rs 20,000 against the normal price range of Rs 5,000- 5,500.

To take a flight from Bengaluru to Ayodhya on January 19, one has to pay around Rs 20,000 and Rs 23,555 to fly on January 20. The journey is expected to take up at least 6 hours with layover in cities like Delhi and Gwalior.

On Chennai-Ayodhya route, Indigo airlines is offering the cheapest ticket at around Rs 19,000 while the costliest at around Rs 23,000 with layover in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

For a Kolkata-Ayodhya flight, the ticket price is ranging around on Rs 21,393 on January 20.

For a Kochi-Ayodhya flight, a flight ticket will cost around Rs 24,000.

Flight prices from Indore will around over Rs 20,000 on January 20.

To take a flight from Hyderabad to Ayodhya on January 20, one has to pay over Rs 25,000.

An Ahmedabad-Ayodhya flight will cost around over Rs 17,000 on January 20.

To travel on a Ayodhya-bound flight from Visakhapatnam, one has to pay over Rs 17,000 on January 20.