Ayodhya: In the build up to the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, helicopter services from Lucknow to Ayodhya will commence from January 19.

The Ayodhya Information Department revealed that a total of six helicopters have been arranged from Lucknow to Ayodhya out of which three helicopters will be flown from Ayodhya and three helicopters from Lucknow.

"The service will start from January 19 from Ramabai Maidan in Lucknow. These helicopters will have the capacity to carry eight to 18 passengers and the devotees will have to pre-book the helicopter ride," a statement issued by the Department said.

"The booking schedule and fare rates will be finalised on the evening of January 16 and the distance from Lucknow to Ayodhya can be covered in just 30-40 minutes," it added.

100 Chartered Planes to Land in Ayodhya on Jan 22

Vinod Kumar, Director of Ayodhya Airport, on Monday met the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai and said that they have finalised the list of landings of 100 aircraft on January 22 and everything will be finalised within a couple of days.

After meeting woth Champat Rai in Ayodhya, Vinod Kumar informed that they are in constant touch with the nearby airports as there is no parking facility at the Ayodhya airport.

"We are in constant touch with nearby airports. Today's meeting was just a formal meeting. Landing details of almost 100 aircraft have reached us. Those aircrafts will disembark passengers here (in Ayodhya) and go to nearby airports like Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj because we have only eight bays which will remain occupied," he said.

"The day PM's aircraft arrives, one to fourt bays will be occupied and only four bays will be left. Only important visitors can he be accommodated here. Regular flights will continue on January 22 as well. Everything will be finalised in one or two days," he said.