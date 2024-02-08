Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Helicopter Services to Ayodhya from Lucknow to Begin From THIS Date

In the build up to the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, helicopter services from Lucknow to Ayodhya will commence from January 19.

Ronit Singh
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Helicopter Services to Ayodhya from Lucknow to Begin From THIS Date
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Helicopter Services to Ayodhya from Lucknow to Begin From THIS Date | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: In the build up to the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, helicopter services from Lucknow to Ayodhya will commence from January 19.

The Ayodhya Information Department revealed that a total of six helicopters have been arranged from Lucknow to Ayodhya out of which three helicopters will be flown from Ayodhya and three helicopters from Lucknow.

Advertisement

"The service will start from January 19 from Ramabai Maidan in Lucknow. These helicopters will have the capacity to carry eight to 18 passengers and the devotees will have to pre-book the helicopter ride," a statement issued by the Department said.

"The booking schedule and fare rates will be finalised on the evening of January 16 and the distance from Lucknow to Ayodhya can be covered in just 30-40 minutes," it added.

Advertisement

100 Chartered Planes to Land in Ayodhya on Jan 22

Vinod Kumar, Director of Ayodhya Airport, on Monday met the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai and said that they have finalised the list of landings of 100 aircraft on January 22 and everything will be finalised within a couple of days.

Advertisement

After meeting woth Champat Rai in Ayodhya, Vinod Kumar informed that they are in constant touch with the nearby airports as there is no parking facility at the Ayodhya airport.

"We are in constant touch with nearby airports. Today's meeting was just a formal meeting. Landing details of almost 100 aircraft have reached us. Those aircrafts will disembark passengers here (in Ayodhya) and go to nearby airports like Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj because we have only eight bays which will remain occupied," he said.

Advertisement

"The day PM's aircraft arrives, one to fourt bays will be occupied and only four bays will be left. Only important visitors can he be accommodated here. Regular flights will continue on January 22 as well. Everything will be finalised in one or two days," he said.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 07:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World28 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement