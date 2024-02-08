Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Infrared Outdoor Heaters Installed In Ayodhya Ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple on January 22, infrared outdoor heaters have been installed at several locations across temple town Ayodhya.

Ronit Singh
Infrared outdoor heaters installed at several locations across Ayodhya
Infrared outdoor heaters installed at several locations across Ayodhya | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple on January 22, infrared outdoor heaters have been installed at several locations across temple town Ayodhya to help people stay warm amid the dropping temperatures, leading to cold wave situation. 

The infrared outdoor heaters have been installed by Nagar Nigam Ayodhya, according to officials. 

Advertisement
Infrared outdoor heaters installed at several locations across Ayodhya (ANI)

Meanwhile, a two-day special cleanliness drive will be conducted in the temple town under the supervision of Uttar Pradesh BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh. The campaign will be observed in every temple and monastery of Ayodhya on January 18 and 19, confirmed officials. 

Grand Ayodhya Fest: Preparations Underway in Full Swing 

Preparations are underway in full swing in Ayodhya for the mega Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest.

The temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, informed that over 7,000 people have been invited including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Advertisement

The auspicious Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram will take place on the upcoming Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, falling on January 22 in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar.

Ahead of the January 22 Pran Pratishtha, a series of events planned.  The seven-day rituals of pre-Pran Pratistha sacraments will start on Tuesday (January 16) and continue till January 21 (Sunday).

Advertisement

Catch All Ram Mandir LIVE Updates Here 

 


 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 11:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World28 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement