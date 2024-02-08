Infrared outdoor heaters installed at several locations across Ayodhya | Image: ANI

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple on January 22, infrared outdoor heaters have been installed at several locations across temple town Ayodhya to help people stay warm amid the dropping temperatures, leading to cold wave situation.

The infrared outdoor heaters have been installed by Nagar Nigam Ayodhya, according to officials.

Infrared outdoor heaters installed at several locations across Ayodhya (ANI)

Meanwhile, a two-day special cleanliness drive will be conducted in the temple town under the supervision of Uttar Pradesh BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh. The campaign will be observed in every temple and monastery of Ayodhya on January 18 and 19, confirmed officials.

Grand Ayodhya Fest: Preparations Underway in Full Swing

Preparations are underway in full swing in Ayodhya for the mega Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest.

The temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, informed that over 7,000 people have been invited including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

The auspicious Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram will take place on the upcoming Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, falling on January 22 in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar.

Ahead of the January 22 Pran Pratishtha, a series of events planned. The seven-day rituals of pre-Pran Pratistha sacraments will start on Tuesday (January 16) and continue till January 21 (Sunday).

