Updated January 11th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Over 11,000 VIPs to Attend Event, to Get Special Tokens as Return Gift

The Ayodhya Ram Temple will be inaugurated on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders.

Manisha Roy
Ram temple complex's BIG plan to go 'atmanirbhar'
The Ayodhya Ram Temple will be inaugurated on January 22 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: With a few days left for the historic Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, preparations for the event are underway on a war footing. For the grand event, invitation has been extended to over 11,000 VIPs. The rituals for the consecration ceremony are slated to begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The Ayodhya Ram Temple will be inaugurated on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders.

Invitations have also been sent to thousands of seers across the country to mark their presence at the event. The invitees also include families of the labourers who erected the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Special arrangements are being made to welcome the guests. For Ram Temple, devotees have been sending unique gifts from across the country and abroad. The authorities have also planned gifts for devotees who will be arriving in the temple town Ayodhya from January 12. They will receive a commemorative token related to Lord Ram from the Sanatan Seva Nyas.

Token gifts for guests

According to a member of Sanatan Seva Nyas, apart from two boxes, this token will also be given as a gift to guests. One box will contain prasad, a besan laddu made from ghee obtained from cow's milk, and a sacred tulsi leaf whereas another box will contain items related to Lord Ram, such as the soil that emerged from the sanctum of the temple during its foundation ceremony, soil of the holy city. Sarayu River's water will also be given to them as a memento.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

