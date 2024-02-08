Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the 'Swachh Mandir' (Clean Temple) campaign, to make the holy city pristine.

In a video shared on Instagram, PM called upon citizens to unite in making Ayodhya the cleanest city in India.

"I urge people across the country to initiate a massive cleanliness campaign at all small and large pilgrimage sites from January 14, a week before the grand construction of the Ram temple, until January 22. Every temple should witness a cleanliness drive from January 14 to 22," he said.

Following this, BJP national President JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi, Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and many other ministers kicked off the 'Swach Mandir Abhiyan."

JP Nadda:

Nadda on Sunday joined the cleanliness drive at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as part of the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan.' He said, “On PM Modi's direction, the party has decided that starting from January 14 (Makar Sankranti) till January 22 (pranpratishtha of Ram Temple), we will hold a cleanliness drive at all the religious places...”

#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda participates in a cleanliness drive at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as part of the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/cxU5zBMslq — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the cleanliness drive initiated by PM Modi in Ayodhya today. This comes as the CM also launched a Tourist App in the city for travellers to get a proper tour of the holy city.

Furthermore, several EV buses and pink auto were also introduced.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath participates in a cleanliness drive in Ayodhya as part of the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/922OZ1Gd2P — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2024

Meenakashi Lekhi:

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi also held a cleanliness drive at the premises of the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

She said, "Seva hi humara dharma hai...Cleanliness is next to Godliness...Cleanliness is seva and we have gathered here for the same."

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi holds a cleanliness drive at the premises of Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/TdDRz3VeRa — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Dharmendra Pradhan:

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday along with his wife participated in the drive at Maa Hingula Temple in Odisha.

#WATCH | Angul, Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes part in the cleanliness drive at Maa Hingula Temple as part of 'Swachhata Abhiyan' ahead of 'pranpratishtha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/ONW98CpfIJ — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Pushkar Singh Dhami:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited Kainchi Dham, where he also participated in the cleanliness drive.

#WATCH | Nainital, Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits Kainchi Dham to hold cleanliness drive as part of the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' kickstarted by PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/1S4IRiY7Q8 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Bhupendra Patel:

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Mandir cleanliness drive at Dholeshwar Mahadev Temple in Gandhinagar after offering prayers.

#WATCH | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel participates in a cleanliness drive at Dholeshwar Mahadev Temple in Gandhinagar as part of the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. https://t.co/Q0CyUq0PIt pic.twitter.com/4aPRpt8q98 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024