English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

WATCH | CM Yogi, JP Nadda & Others Clean Temples With Mop Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Ahead of the consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 in Ayodhya, ministers across the country kicked off 'Swach Mandir' Abhiyan.

Tanisha Rajput
UP CM Yogi
CM Yogi Adityanath participates in cleanliness campaign. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the 'Swachh Mandir' (Clean Temple) campaign, to make the holy city pristine.

In a video shared on Instagram, PM called upon citizens to unite in making Ayodhya the cleanest city in India.

Advertisement

"I urge people across the country to initiate a massive cleanliness campaign at all small and large pilgrimage sites from January 14, a week before the grand construction of the Ram temple, until January 22. Every temple should witness a cleanliness drive from January 14 to 22," he said.

Following this, BJP national President JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi, Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and many other ministers kicked off the 'Swach Mandir Abhiyan."

Advertisement

JP Nadda:

Nadda on Sunday joined the cleanliness drive at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as part of the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan.' He said, “On PM Modi's direction, the party has decided that starting from January 14 (Makar Sankranti) till January 22 (pranpratishtha of Ram Temple), we will hold a cleanliness drive at all the religious places...”

Advertisement

Yogi Adityanath:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the cleanliness drive initiated by PM Modi in Ayodhya today. This comes as the CM also launched a Tourist App in the city for travellers to get a proper tour of the holy city.

Furthermore, several EV buses and pink auto were also introduced.

Advertisement

Meenakashi Lekhi:

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi also held a cleanliness drive at the premises of the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

She said, "Seva hi humara dharma hai...Cleanliness is next to Godliness...Cleanliness is seva and we have gathered here for the same."

Advertisement

Dharmendra Pradhan:

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday along with his wife participated in the drive at Maa Hingula Temple in Odisha.

Pushkar Singh Dhami:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited Kainchi Dham, where he also participated in the cleanliness drive.

Advertisement

Bhupendra Patel:

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Mandir cleanliness drive at Dholeshwar Mahadev Temple in Gandhinagar after offering prayers.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement