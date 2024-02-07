English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 19:03 IST

Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: 'Arun Yogiraj' Man Who Sculpted Lord Ram Statue - Know More

The idol of Lord Ram, set to be consecrated at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22, behind the divine craftsmanship lies the talent of this man, read more

Rishi Shukla
Arun Yogiraj The Master Sculptor Behind the Divine Lord Ram Idol
Arun Yogiraj The Master Sculptor Behind the Divine Lord Ram Idol | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The magnificent idol of Lord Ram, set to be consecrated at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 22, has captured the nation's attention. Behind the divine craftsmanship lies the talent of Arun Yogiraj, a skilled sculptor hailing from Mysuru. 

Who's Arun Yogiraj 

Advertisement

Arun Yogiraj comes from a family background with five generations of renowned sculptors in Mysore. His artistry has made him the most sought-after sculptor in the country, with different states approaching him for statues of achievers. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally appreciated Arun Yogiraj's talent, acknowledging the artistic prowess that brings statues to life.  

Advertisement

Arun's skill has garnered attention nationwide, with demand extending to various states, showcasing the widespread recognition of his craftsmanship. His ability to efficiently seize opportunities has further propelled the demand for his art across the country.

Arun Yogiraj's Masterpiece: 

  • The 51-inch idol, portraying Lord Ram as a five-year-old child in a standing posture, was revealed with its first look. 
  • Crafted from black stone, the idol exudes a sense of divine serenity and artistic excellence. 
  • The eyes of the idol were covered with a yellow cloth, adding an aura of mystique to the depiction. 

The Artist's Dedication: 

  • General Secretary Champat Rai publicly acknowledged the exemplary work of Arun Yogiraj, praising not only his skill but also his dedication and sacrifice in crafting the idol. 
  • Arun Yogiraj's craftsmanship brings forth the intricate details that breathe life into the divine representation of Lord Ram. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, marking the consecration of the temple. Following the grand consecration ceremony, the newly inaugurated temple will open its doors to the general public from January 23. 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 19:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News25 minutes ago

  4. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement