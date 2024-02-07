Arun Yogiraj The Master Sculptor Behind the Divine Lord Ram Idol | Image: Republic

The magnificent idol of Lord Ram, set to be consecrated at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 22, has captured the nation's attention. Behind the divine craftsmanship lies the talent of Arun Yogiraj, a skilled sculptor hailing from Mysuru.

Who's Arun Yogiraj

Arun Yogiraj comes from a family background with five generations of renowned sculptors in Mysore. His artistry has made him the most sought-after sculptor in the country, with different states approaching him for statues of achievers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally appreciated Arun Yogiraj's talent, acknowledging the artistic prowess that brings statues to life.

Arun's skill has garnered attention nationwide, with demand extending to various states, showcasing the widespread recognition of his craftsmanship. His ability to efficiently seize opportunities has further propelled the demand for his art across the country.

Arun Yogiraj's Masterpiece:

The 51-inch idol, portraying Lord Ram as a five-year-old child in a standing posture, was revealed with its first look.

Crafted from black stone, the idol exudes a sense of divine serenity and artistic excellence.

The eyes of the idol were covered with a yellow cloth, adding an aura of mystique to the depiction.

The Artist's Dedication:

General Secretary Champat Rai publicly acknowledged the exemplary work of Arun Yogiraj, praising not only his skill but also his dedication and sacrifice in crafting the idol.

Arun Yogiraj's craftsmanship brings forth the intricate details that breathe life into the divine representation of Lord Ram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, marking the consecration of the temple. Following the grand consecration ceremony, the newly inaugurated temple will open its doors to the general public from January 23.