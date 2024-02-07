English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

School Students Dance to Ram Bhajans in Maharashtra Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony | VIDEO

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and public figures will be attending the ceremony.

Tanisha Rajput
School students dance to Ram bhajans
School students dance to Ram bhajans | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nagpur: India braces for the grand opening of the most awaited Ram Mandir on January 22, the emotions seem to be uncontrollable.

From making posters to making ladoos, singing bhajans, and dancing to Ram songs keeps the fever alive.

Advertisement

A cute video of school students in Nagpur dancing to Ram bhajans came top limelight.

The video shows rows of boys and girls following the dance steps of their teachers, dancing on 'Ram Aayenge."

The video was posted by news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Netizens showered love for students.

A user commented, "Jai ho chaaro taraf utsav."

Advertisement

Another commented," Best video of day , Desh badal rha hai."

Advertisement

Furthermore, a user said, "It appears the teacher is enjoying even more than the students. The joy on their faces is surreal! Amazing."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers, and public figures will be attending the ceremony.

PM Modi until January 22 is on an 11-day Anushthan where he'll be visiting all Ram Mandirs across the country.

Advertisement

Several states have declared Jan 22 as 'Dry Day,' meaning no sale and purchase of liquor. 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 09:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News33 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News37 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 40 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories43 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement