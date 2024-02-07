Updated January 20th, 2024 at 09:41 IST
School Students Dance to Ram Bhajans in Maharashtra Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony | VIDEO
The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and public figures will be attending the ceremony.
Nagpur: India braces for the grand opening of the most awaited Ram Mandir on January 22, the emotions seem to be uncontrollable.
From making posters to making ladoos, singing bhajans, and dancing to Ram songs keeps the fever alive.
A cute video of school students in Nagpur dancing to Ram bhajans came top limelight.
The video shows rows of boys and girls following the dance steps of their teachers, dancing on 'Ram Aayenge."
The video was posted by news agency ANI.
Netizens showered love for students.
A user commented, "Jai ho chaaro taraf utsav."
Another commented," Best video of day , Desh badal rha hai."
Furthermore, a user said, "It appears the teacher is enjoying even more than the students. The joy on their faces is surreal! Amazing."
The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers, and public figures will be attending the ceremony.
PM Modi until January 22 is on an 11-day Anushthan where he'll be visiting all Ram Mandirs across the country.
Several states have declared Jan 22 as 'Dry Day,' meaning no sale and purchase of liquor.
