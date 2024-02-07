Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:28 IST
Ram Mandir Opening: MHA Deploys High-Level Team to Tackle Cyber Threats in Ayodhya
In order to tackle the cyber threats before the grand inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, MHA sent a high-level cyber expert team to temple town.
Ayodhya: In order to tackle the cyber threats before the grand inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a high-level cyber expert team to the temple town.
MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Meity officials, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) officials and experts in cyber matters were included in the team, said an official statement.
Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:17 IST
