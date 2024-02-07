English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Ram Mandir Opening: MHA Deploys High-Level Team to Tackle Cyber Threats in Ayodhya

In order to tackle the cyber threats before the grand inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, MHA sent a high-level cyber expert team to temple town.

Ronit Singh
MHA sent a high-level cyber expert team to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya
MHA sent a high-level cyber expert team to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: In order to tackle the cyber threats before the grand inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a high-level cyber expert team to the temple town.  

To deal with the cyber threats before the inauguration of Ram Temple next week, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a high-level cyber expert team to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. 

Advertisement

MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Meity officials, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) officials and experts in cyber matters were included in the team, said an official statement. 

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World19 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement