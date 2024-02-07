Ram Mandir Opening: Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Ready to Send 5 Lakh Laddus to Ayodhya

Advertisement

Ujjain: The revered Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain is ready to send five lakh laddus to Ayodhya for the grand consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir on January 22.

A shrine official revealed that each of the weighs about 50 grams and the entire consignment will be of 250 quintals.

"We have packed four lakh laddus. One lakh are being packed today. They will be off to Ayodhya in three to four trucks on Friday," the Mahakaleshwar Temple assistant administrator Moolchand Junwal said.

He added that about 150 temple staffers and people from social organisation participated in the making of laddus over five days. The work started after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the sweet balls would be sent to Ayodhya, 900 km away, as prasad of "Baba Mahakal".

He said there was a special unit on the Mahakal shrine premises that prepared the laddus or laddoos.

Informing about the initiative, on January 12, Yadav said, “We are going to send five lakh laddus from the famous Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain, to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22.”

Mr Yadav said Mughal emperor Babar had demolished the temple in Ayodhya. Now that it has been rebuilt, how can Madhya Pradesh be left behind in celebrating the occasion, he had asked.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh, the neighboring state, has dispatched 300 tons of its finest aromatic rice to Ayodhya for use in the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

