Advertisement

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE Streaming: Viewers across the nation are waiting with bated breath to witness the momentous occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at the newly-constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. To watch the comprehensive coverage of this auspicious event, tune in to Republic TV (for English) and R Bharat (for Hindi). For regional coverage, Republic's Kannada and Bangla channels will also broadcast the ceremony from 6 AM onwards. Stay informed with minute-by-minute updates on the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony as our team of reporters will provide comprehensive coverage, bringing you all the significant developments.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

Republic TV LIVE TV : https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/

: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/ R Bharat LIVE TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/

https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/ Republic World Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld

https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld R Bharat Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat

Besides, Republic World will also be running a live blog where users will get updates in real-time. You can track the fastest and latest update on our Republic World English Website: https://www.republicworld.com/

Advertisement

All About Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will begin at 12.30 PM in the shubh muhurat and is expected to be concluded by 1 pm. The mega event will be relayed in temples and public places in villages and urban areas across the country. The sacred ceremony of Pran Pratishtha is set to take place on January 22, 2024. During this auspicious event, the consecration of Ram Lalla within the temple is meticulously scheduled to occur between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm. A day later on Jan 23, devotees can offer prayers at the temple from 7 AM till 11.30 AM. The temple will open its doors for darshan again from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Advertisement

Aarti Timings

Experience the divine with three daily aarti ceremonies scheduled at 6:30 am, 12:00 noon, and 7:30 pm.

Advertisement

6:30 AM: Shringar/Jagaran Aarti

Shringar/Jagaran Aarti 12:00 PM: Bhog Aarti

Bhog Aarti 7:30 PM: Sandhya Aarti

To partake in these sacred rituals, passes are essential. Ensure you adhere to the following schedule for seamless participation in the spiritually enriching aarti ceremonies.