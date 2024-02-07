Advertisement

New Delhi: The temple town of Ayodhya is gearing up for the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony scheduled to take place on January 22. The holy city town has already witnessed a flurry of modernisation push leading up to the consecration ceremony. From getting its own 7-star vegetarian hotel to women-driven pink autos, there’s a lot happening in Ayodhya. With four days remaining for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and important nearby areas.

The webpage contains information on all weather parameters, including temperature, precipitation, humidity and wind patterns in major languages spoken worldwide, such as Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.

Weather information for Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow and New Delhi, among other important places, is available on the webpage.

A weather bulletin containing a seven-day forecast and sunrise and sunset timings will also be available to users in both Hindi and English.

The consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.