Ram Mandir Inauguration: While the nation eagerly waits for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the spotlight has shifted to the reaction from the opposition INDI bloc. Their engagement with the mega event has become a headline, marked by a politicisation of the religious ceremony. While the Congress party has declined the invitation, saying "religion is a personal matter", Rahul Gandhi has termed the event as 'Narendra Modi's function.' Let's take a look at the list of INDI leaders who, so far, have declined participation in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, citing various reasons for their decision.

List of Leaders Who Have Said No to ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to skip Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The Delhi CM has stated that he 'will visit Mandir later with his family'.



“Our party will not attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We respect religious beliefs but they are connecting a religious programme with politics. This is the politicization of a religious programme. This is not right,” Brinda Karat said. Rahul Gandhi: “The RSS and the BJP have made the January 22 function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's a RSS-BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, and all practices", said the Wayanad MP.

Pran Pratishtha Ceremony