English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What is it? Why is it Important?, All You Need to Know

Chairman of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, speaking with Republic TV shared what Pran Pratishtha actually stands for?

Isha Bhandari
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What is it? Why is it Important?, All You Need to Know
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What is it? Why is it Important?, All You Need to Know | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: 'Pran Pratishtha' is a sacred Hindu ritual that involves the infusion of spiritual energy into an idol, transforming it into a vessel for divine presence. The term literally translates to 'infusing life force,' symbolizing the moment when a deity is invoked into a physical representation, making it sacred and worthy of worship.Once the Pran Pratishtha is completed, the idol turns into a deity, which, in turn, can accept prayers and grant boons to worshippers.

Chairman of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, speaking with Republic TV shared what Pran Pratishtha actually stands for?

Advertisement

“The term ‘Pran’ translates to life whereas Pratishtha means ‘establishment. Hence Pran Pratishtha means ‘establishing of the life force’ or bringing the ‘deity 'to life,” Champat Rai explained. 

As the nation eagerly anticipates the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha scheduled for January 22, the significance of this ritual in the inauguration ceremony cannot be overstated. 

Advertisement

The consecration of the idol of Lord Ram marks a momentous occasion, symbolizing the formal establishment of the divine life force within the sacred temple.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Meticulous Rituals preceding 

As the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, overseeing the event, has revealed the meticulous rituals preceding the consecration. 

Experts affirm that the intensity and scale of these rituals are tailored to the magnitude of the ceremony, exemplified by the grandeur anticipated at the Ram Mandir.

Advertisement

Seven Days of Sacred Preparations:

The countdown to the Pran Pratishtha begins with seven days of rituals, commencing on January 16. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra outlined the schedule, underscoring the solemnity of each day's observances.

Advertisement

1. January 16: Initiating the rituals, priests will commence "Vishnu Puja" and conduct "Gau Dan" after touching the Saryu river embankment.

2. January 17: A 'shobha yatra' for the selected Ram Lalla idol, a procession that allows devotees to transfer their devotion to the deity.

Advertisement

3. Subsequent Days: Various pujas, including the 'nav grah shanti hawan' aimed at pleasing all planets.

4. January 20: The temple's sanctum sanctorum will be cleansed with water from the Saryu river, followed by the washing of Ram Lalla's throne.

Advertisement

Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Breathing Life into the Divine:

On the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the idol is brought to the temple, having been immersed in sacred materials like water and grain. Bathed in milk and adorned with fragrances, the idol is placed in the sanctum sanctorum, facing the east, symbolizing positive energy. Priests chant hymns and mantras, performing rituals until the final stage – opening the statue's eyes with precision, a nuanced ceremony involving anjan application and a gold needle.

Advertisement

Eternal Presence Post Pran Pratishtha:

Once the Pran Pratishtha is concluded, it is believed to endure for eternity, marking the perpetual divine presence within the temple.

Advertisement

Special Arrangements for D-Day:

As the nation awaits the historic day, Uttar Pradesh has declared a holiday for schools and colleges, anticipating large crowds. Chief Minister Adityanath announced a statewide ban on liquor sales on January 22. Government buildings will be adorned, and a grand firework show is planned.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration, with over 7,000 guests receiving invitations, including 3,000 VVIPs, priests, donors, and politicians.

The Ram Mandir, a marvel in the traditional Nagara style, awaits its transformative moment, with symbolic elements like the 620 kg bell and the installation of golden doors adding to the grandeur. As the nation converges on Ayodhya for this historic occasion, the Ram Mandir stands as a testament to centuries of devotion, cultural richness, and architectural marvel.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement