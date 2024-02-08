Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What is it? Why is it Important?, All You Need to Know | Image: X

Ayodhya: 'Pran Pratishtha' is a sacred Hindu ritual that involves the infusion of spiritual energy into an idol, transforming it into a vessel for divine presence. The term literally translates to 'infusing life force,' symbolizing the moment when a deity is invoked into a physical representation, making it sacred and worthy of worship.Once the Pran Pratishtha is completed, the idol turns into a deity, which, in turn, can accept prayers and grant boons to worshippers.

Chairman of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, speaking with Republic TV shared what Pran Pratishtha actually stands for?

“The term ‘Pran’ translates to life whereas Pratishtha means ‘establishment. Hence Pran Pratishtha means ‘establishing of the life force’ or bringing the ‘deity 'to life,” Champat Rai explained.

As the nation eagerly anticipates the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha scheduled for January 22, the significance of this ritual in the inauguration ceremony cannot be overstated.

The consecration of the idol of Lord Ram marks a momentous occasion, symbolizing the formal establishment of the divine life force within the sacred temple.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Meticulous Rituals preceding

As the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, overseeing the event, has revealed the meticulous rituals preceding the consecration.

Experts affirm that the intensity and scale of these rituals are tailored to the magnitude of the ceremony, exemplified by the grandeur anticipated at the Ram Mandir.

Seven Days of Sacred Preparations:

The countdown to the Pran Pratishtha begins with seven days of rituals, commencing on January 16. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra outlined the schedule, underscoring the solemnity of each day's observances.

1. January 16: Initiating the rituals, priests will commence "Vishnu Puja" and conduct "Gau Dan" after touching the Saryu river embankment.

2. January 17: A 'shobha yatra' for the selected Ram Lalla idol, a procession that allows devotees to transfer their devotion to the deity.

3. Subsequent Days: Various pujas, including the 'nav grah shanti hawan' aimed at pleasing all planets.

4. January 20: The temple's sanctum sanctorum will be cleansed with water from the Saryu river, followed by the washing of Ram Lalla's throne.

Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Breathing Life into the Divine:

On the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the idol is brought to the temple, having been immersed in sacred materials like water and grain. Bathed in milk and adorned with fragrances, the idol is placed in the sanctum sanctorum, facing the east, symbolizing positive energy. Priests chant hymns and mantras, performing rituals until the final stage – opening the statue's eyes with precision, a nuanced ceremony involving anjan application and a gold needle.

Eternal Presence Post Pran Pratishtha:

Once the Pran Pratishtha is concluded, it is believed to endure for eternity, marking the perpetual divine presence within the temple.

Special Arrangements for D-Day:

As the nation awaits the historic day, Uttar Pradesh has declared a holiday for schools and colleges, anticipating large crowds. Chief Minister Adityanath announced a statewide ban on liquor sales on January 22. Government buildings will be adorned, and a grand firework show is planned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration, with over 7,000 guests receiving invitations, including 3,000 VVIPs, priests, donors, and politicians.

The Ram Mandir, a marvel in the traditional Nagara style, awaits its transformative moment, with symbolic elements like the 620 kg bell and the installation of golden doors adding to the grandeur. As the nation converges on Ayodhya for this historic occasion, the Ram Mandir stands as a testament to centuries of devotion, cultural richness, and architectural marvel.