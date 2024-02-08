Ram Mandir ready for grand opening: Champat Rai explains all about pran pratishtha event

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Chairman of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, shared significant insights into the preparations for the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Highlighting key milestones, Rai disclosed that the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Lord Ram is scheduled to take place on the auspicious date of 22nd January.

Advertisement

A focal point of the discussion was the revelation that a majestic 51-inch tall statue of Lord Ram will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The symbolic significance of the idol aims to honor and commemorate the revered deity, embodying the essence of devotion and cultural heritage.

Advertisement

Champat Rai expressed confidence in the meticulous planning and execution of the temple construction, emphasizing the importance of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony as a sacred moment in the journey of the Ram Mandir.

One of the most anticipated moments in the temple's journey is the dedication ceremony, and Rai disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officiate the dedication of the Ram Mandir.

Advertisement

As the nation eagerly awaits the completion and inauguration of the Ram Mandir, these revelations provide a glimpse into the meticulous planning and cultural significance embedded in the construction of this iconic religious structure.

Ram Mandir inauguration

Ram Mandir, the epitome of faith and patience is all set to be inaugurated in January next year. The inauguration date of Ram Mandir is 22 January, 2024, but before that let's take a look back at all the important timelines which have played an important role in it.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir, marking the formal commencement of construction. The event witnessed the participation of various dignitaries and marked a pivotal moment in the temple's journey.