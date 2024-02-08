English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

Ram Mandir ready for grand opening: Champat Rai explains all about pran pratishtha event

Highlighting key milestones, Rai disclosed that the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Lord Ram is scheduled to take place on the auspicious date of 22nd Jan.

Isha Bhandari
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Chairman of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, shared significant insights into the preparations for the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

Highlighting key milestones, Rai disclosed that the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Lord Ram is scheduled to take place on the auspicious date of 22nd January.

Advertisement

A focal point of the discussion was the revelation that a majestic 51-inch tall statue of Lord Ram will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. 

The symbolic significance of the idol aims to honor and commemorate the revered deity, embodying the essence of devotion and cultural heritage.

Advertisement

Champat Rai expressed confidence in the meticulous planning and execution of the temple construction, emphasizing the importance of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony as a sacred moment in the journey of the Ram Mandir.

One of the most anticipated moments in the temple's journey is the dedication ceremony, and Rai disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officiate the dedication of the Ram Mandir. 

Advertisement

As the nation eagerly awaits the completion and inauguration of the Ram Mandir, these revelations provide a glimpse into the meticulous planning and cultural significance embedded in the construction of this iconic religious structure. 

Ram Mandir inauguration 

Ram Mandir, the epitome of faith and patience is all set to be inaugurated in January next year. The inauguration date of Ram Mandir is 22 January, 2024, but before that let's take a look back at all the important timelines which have played an important role in it.    

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir, marking the formal commencement of construction. The event witnessed the participation of various dignitaries and marked a pivotal moment in the temple's journey. 

Advertisement

Published December 18th, 2023 at 23:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement