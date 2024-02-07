Advertisement

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stated that Ram Mandir was not a source of conflict between Hindus and Muslims during the time of Independence. He emphasised that every community has supported the 'Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan' in some form.

Singh asserted that one cannot envision India without Ram, and the grand temple being constructed in Ayodhya stands as a symbol of the "restoration" of Indian culture.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Rom Rom Mein Ram,' a compilation of essays authored by the late senior journalist and MP Ashwini Chopra, Singh highlighted that the construction of the Ram temple comes after a wait of 500 years.

Singh added, "The new Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya is a symbol of restoration of Indian culture. One cannot imagine India without Ram. Ayodhya will be a symbol of a new India which will give India the ability to lead the world once again. Ayodhya will become an inspiration for the rest of the world," he said.

Advertisement

"Twelve Muslims had given an affidavit and supported the Ram Mandir at that time. It was not a matter of conflict between Hindus and Muslims, it was a matter linked with the faith of Hindus. The first FIR related to the Ram Mandir was registered against a group of Sikhs."

"Every community has supported the Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan in some way. In the 80s and 90s, some parties opposed it for vote bank politics and that continues," he added. Singh highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on 'garib kalyan' (welfare of the poor) is inspired by the principles of Lord Ram.

Advertisement

Singh commended Modi for initiating an 11-day religious practice leading up to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22. Singh expressed admiration for Modi's commitment to an 11-day 'sadhana,' acknowledging that it was uncommon to witness a political leader actively engaging in spiritual practices.

Modi, in an audio message on January 12, explained that he was following strict guidelines for 'Pran Pratishtha' as outlined in scriptures, guided by advice from eminent spiritual figures on his spiritual journey.

