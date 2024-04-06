Advertisement

Aligarh: In a stern warning to criminals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that the administration will ensure the last rites of those who pose a threat to the security of the society.

While addressing an election rally in Aligarh for BJP's pick Satish Kumar Gautam, Yogi Adityanath said, "No one ever thought that daughters and businessmen could venture out at night without worry. We ensure 'Ram Naam Satya' (last rites done) for the danger posed to the safety of daughters and businessmen. We live our lives chanting Lord Ram's name. Without Ram, nothing is possible. But when someone poses a threat to the security of society, 'Ram Naam Satya' is also certain."

He stressed on the significance of voting for continued progress and development. He added, "What was a dream 10 years ago is now becoming a reality, and it's happening because of the value of your vote. A wrong vote would have led the country into the depths of corruption. There was anarchy, curfews, and lawlessness earlier. Our daughters, our youth were under threat.”

When You Gave Your Vote to Modi Ji, It's Under Modi Ji's Name: Yogi Adityanath

Heaping praises on PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Yogi credited him for the ongoing infrastructure development across the country.

The UP CM added, "When you gave your vote to Modi ji, it's under Modi ji's name, you ensured the guarantee of your future. Whether it's world-class structures, highways, airports, defense corridors, medical colleges, or universities, they are all being built.”

He exuded confidence in BJP’s victory in upcoming Lok Sabha elections stating that people have already decided in favour of a third term for the Modi government.

"For the first time, while the election process is underway, people are already confident about the outcome. They have already decided that it will be Modi government for the third time (Tisri baar, Modi Sarkar)," Yogi Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh, which has maximum seats of MPs (80) in Parliament, will go to polls in all seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 23 and June 1.

The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country will take place on June 4.

