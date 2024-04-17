Advertisement

Ayodhya: When Ram Navami will be celebrated with fervour and devotion by millions of Hindus worldwide, Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh will mark historic event at newly-built Ram Mandir. From 12:16 PM to 12:21 PM, for 5 minutes, Sun rays will symbolically mark the forehead of Ram Lalla's idol placed in 'Garbhagriha (Sanctum Sanctorum)'.

The divine ‘Surya Tilak’ of Ram Lalla will be conducted every year on the ninth day of the Chaitra month which marks Lord Ram's birth. The priests of Ayodhya Ram Mandir have already conducted a successful trial of 'Surya Tilak' in the presence of scientists who designed the project.

Taking to X, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak shared the update on successfull trial of ‘Surya Tilak.’ He shared the below picture where it was seen that sun rays illuminated the forehead of Ram Lalla during the trial conducted on April 12.

Remarking on lord Ram's 'Surya Tilak' on Ram Navami, Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti Chairman Nripendra Misra said, “We are practising that the sun rays fall on Lord's forehead at 12.16 pm for 5 minutes. We are making important technical arrangements for it. The trust and the scientists are working together to make it successful.”

Intricate Network of Lenses And Mirrors

The ‘Surya Tilak’ technique, designed by the scientists at the CSIR- Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), will use intricate network of mirrors and lenses to channel the sunlight ray in the Garbhagriha of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. It will be converged on the forehead of Ram Lalla for about five minutes.

“To achieve this, an optical lens will be placed on the third floor of the temple which will channel the ray to the ground floor through a series of reflectors placed in pipes,” Chief Scientist at the CBRI, R Dharamraju, was cited by PTI.

The workers have studied the Saurya and Chandra calendar to calculate the position of sun on the Ram Navami day.

