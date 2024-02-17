Advertisement

Nashik, Apr 10 (PTI) Ram Navami was celebrated with traditional pomp and fervour in Nashik on Sunday after two years of subdued festivities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main function was held in Shree Kalaram Temple in Panchavati area of the city, where Lord Ram is believed to have lived during his 14-year exile.

Advertisement

The temple witnessed a steady stream of devotees right from the morning despite the scorching heat, and police had installed barricades at regular intervals for crowd control.

Celebrations were also held in Goreram temple in Ravivar Karanja, Ahilyaram temple on Godaghat, Kodanddhari Ram temple in Gangapur Road, Shriram temple in Old CIDCO among others, while the famous 'Rath Yatra' procession will be held on 'Kamda Ekadashi' on Tuesday. PTI COR BNM BNM