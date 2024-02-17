English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:31 IST

Ram Navami celebrated in Nashik, 'Rath Yatra' to be held on Tuesday

Ram Navami celebrated in Nashik, 'Rath Yatra' to be held on Tuesday

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Nashik, Apr 10 (PTI) Ram Navami was celebrated with traditional pomp and fervour in Nashik on Sunday after two years of subdued festivities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main function was held in Shree Kalaram Temple in Panchavati area of the city, where Lord Ram is believed to have lived during his 14-year exile.

Advertisement

The temple witnessed a steady stream of devotees right from the morning despite the scorching heat, and police had installed barricades at regular intervals for crowd control.

Celebrations were also held in Goreram temple in Ravivar Karanja, Ahilyaram temple on Godaghat, Kodanddhari Ram temple in Gangapur Road, Shriram temple in Old CIDCO among others, while the famous 'Rath Yatra' procession will be held on 'Kamda Ekadashi' on Tuesday. PTI COR BNM BNM

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

6 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

7 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

7 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

8 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ukraine President Zelenskyy Arrives in France

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Avoid These Common Mistakes While Washing Hair

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  3. SKM Bandh: Buses Stay Off Roads in Punjab, Farmers Block Highways

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Love Curd? Recipes You Can Try

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  5. Kristen Claims She Suffered Mental Health Issues After Twilight Success

    Entertainment9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo