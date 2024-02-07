Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Ram Rajya Established Under PM Modi’s Leadership: Neena Rai Tells Republic | Exclusive

In an conversation with the Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, Rai said that the mega launch of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya is a turning point for Hindus.

Nishtha Narayan
Neena Rai
Ram Rajya established under PM Modi's leadership: Neena Rai Tells Republic | Exclusive | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the successful consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and terming the significant event as "Mega Diwali",  Neena Rai, the author of Amazing Ayodhya on Monday said that the mega launch of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya is the "turning point for the Hindus not only in India, but also for the Hindus across the world".

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, Rai said, “With the support of Sadhus and saints, we fought the battle for the temple for 500 years, and have finally reclaimed it today".

She said, “With the support of Sadhus and saints, we have fought the battle for the temple for 500 years, we have  reclaimed the temple today, thankyou Modiji for getting the temple back. I think this is the  turning point for the Hindus across the world, not only for India”

#JaiShriRam | We fought the battle for 500 years and we have finally won. It is a turning point for Hindus across the world. Swami Vivekananda had to go to America to put his views across, now the world looks to India to hear the opinions. There has been a drastic change: Neena… pic.twitter.com/2pnRrN0I7V

— Republic (@republic) January 22, 2024

Highlighting the growing influence of the country in the world, Rai stated, “ In the earlier times, Swami Vivekananda has to go to the America to put his views across. Now the world looks at Modi, India to hear what the opinion is, so therefore you see that there is a drastic change which has occurred.”

"India is already rising, shining and going to go in new era. The new era is going to imbibe Hindu with a lot of confidence and the fact we all are the 'Gilheris'. If Modiji can call himself a 'Gilheri' than who are we? Modi ji should be Hanuman who brought back the temple," she stated while talking about Squirrel's reference in PM Modi's speech are the Ram Temple's consecration. 

She added, "Ram  Temple consecration is an example that whatever achievement you set out for, you achieve it. If you walk alone, you will go fast but if you walk together, you will go far." 

"So the Hindus have walked together under leadership of Modi Ji and got to this momentous occasion. The first Diwali was to celebrate Ram's arrival after 14 years of exile, this time is is a mega diwali we had to wait for 500 years," she elaborated. 

#JaiShriRam | I already see the establishment of Ram Rajya under PM Modi's leadership. He has upheld the faith of Hindus by reestablishing the temple. He has been very brave, we have seen him go against the taunts, against the negativity. I see the Ram Rajya is already here and… pic.twitter.com/M5KnyJrtSe

— Republic (@republic) January 22, 2024

"I already see the establishment of Ram Rajya under PM Modi's leadership. He has upheld the faith of Hindus by reestablishing the temple. He has been very brave, we have seen him go against the taunts, against the negativity. I see the Ram Rajya is already here and we must welcome it," she concluded.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:43 IST

