Ayodhya: After the culmination of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swamyamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that ‘Ram Rajya’ will be established. Bhagwat also lauded PM Narendra Modi and called him a Tapasvi. “Aaj swarn diwas hai. PM ne tap kiya… ab humko bhi tap karna hai", said Bhagwat, adding that Ram Lalla has returned home due to his (PM) efforts. The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple earlier in the day, an event led by Prime Minister Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes.

#WATCH | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses people after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/0LCGqbyF3Z — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Key Takeaways From Bhagwat's Speech

"Today after 500 years, Ram Lalla has returned here and due to his (PM) efforts we are seeing this golden day today, we pay our utmost respect to him. The history of this era has so much power that whoever listens to the stories of Ram Lalla, all their sorrows and pains will be erased...", asserted the RSS chief.

The prime minister alone did 'taap' (penance), and now, we all have to do that, said Bhagwat.

"Today in Ayodhya, along with Ram Lalla, India's pride has also returned, RSS chief stated.

"Today's event has become a symbol that a 'naya Bharat', which will provide relief to the world from tragedies, will definitely come up," said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

“New India will rise after today’s event,” Bhagwat said, adding that “Ayodhya has now become the cultural capital of India.”

