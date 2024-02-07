Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Ram Rajya Will Be Established, Let Go Differences: Mohan Bhagwat After Pran Pratishtha

Rashtriya Swamyamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that ‘Ram Rajya’ will be established.

Digital Desk
Mohan Bhagwat after Pran Pratishtha
'Ram Rajya Will Be Established', Mohan Bhagwat after Pran Pratishtha | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: After the culmination of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swamyamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that ‘Ram Rajya’ will be established. Bhagwat also lauded PM Narendra Modi and called him a Tapasvi. “Aaj swarn diwas hai. PM ne tap kiya… ab humko bhi tap karna hai", said Bhagwat, adding that Ram Lalla has returned home due to his (PM) efforts. The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple earlier in the day, an event led by Prime Minister Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes.  

Key Takeaways From Bhagwat's Speech

  • "Today after 500 years, Ram Lalla has returned here and due to his (PM) efforts we are seeing this golden day today, we pay our utmost respect to him. The history of this era has so much power that whoever listens to the stories of Ram Lalla, all their sorrows and pains will be erased...", asserted the RSS chief. 
  • The prime minister alone did 'taap' (penance), and now, we all have to do that, said Bhagwat. 
  •  "Today in Ayodhya, along with Ram Lalla, India's pride has also returned, RSS chief stated. 
  •  "Today's event has become a symbol that a 'naya Bharat', which will provide relief to the world from tragedies, will definitely come up," said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
  • “New India will rise after today’s event,” Bhagwat said, adding that “Ayodhya has now become the cultural capital of India.”
     
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:15 IST

